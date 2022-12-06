Jetstar giving membership discount till Dec. 8, 2022, only S$18 to access Jetstar member-only fares

To celebrate its 18th birthday on Dec. 6, 2022, Jetstar is running a special discount where you will only need to pay S$18 to join their membership programme – the usual price is S$48 a year.

If you like to save some money on your travels, this membership serves as a money-saving hack as members can enjoy exclusive member-only fares, early access to sales, and 20 per cent off bags and seats.

Do note that this special price is only for the first year of membership, for eligible memberships signed up between 10am on Dec. 6, to 11:59pm on Dec. 8. The membership price for subsequent years will revert back to S$48.

In addition, this offer is only available for Singapore residents, and membership fees are non-refundable. Discounted member fares, bag and seat selection are available on eligible flights only.

Terms and conditions apply. Click here to find out more.

Top image via Jetstar

This piece that’s brought to you by Jetstar makes the writer excited for discounts.