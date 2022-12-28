Put the ‘earn’ in ‘learn: New fully sponsored ITE Work-Study Diploma by ICA comes with S$8,000 sign-on bonus

The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) has launched a new Work-Study Diploma (WSDip) that is in collaboration with Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

What is WSDip?

WSDip is an apprentice-based training programme that is open to eligible National ITE Certificate (NITEC) and Higher NITEC graduates.

While graduates may be joining companies as trainees, they are full-time salaried employees who are entitled to full employment benefits and will have opportunities for career progression.

Additionally, trainees do not have to fork out any money for their diploma as it will be fully sponsored by the company.

A majority of learning will take place in the workplace, where industry experts will show trainees the ropes while the other modules will be taught at the ITE campus.

The course typically runs for 2.5 years and graduates will emerge with a nationally recognised diploma once completed.

Why enrol in WSDip?

The WSDip programme is a good choice for those who are at the crossroads between studying and working after graduating from ITE as it has the best of both worlds.

All ITE graduating students and graduates who are keen to join the workforce after graduating can consider enrolling for this WSDip course as they can work and draw a salary while earning a diploma in the process and at no cost.

This work experience differentiates a candidate from others to potential employers, giving WSDip graduates a head start over other diploma holders.

New WSDip in Security Operations

ICA is collaborating with ITE on a new Work-Study Diploma in Security Operations.

Trainees under the course will join and become ICA officers responsible for upholding and enforcing laws of immigration and national registration.

The duties and responsibilities include deploying their acquired skills to screen people, vehicles and goods that pass through Singapore’s borders, intercepting potential threats before they reach our shores.

This will constitute 80 per cent of the course, while the remaining 20 per cent will be off-the-job training on ITE campus.

Why choose WSDip in Security Operations?

Graduates can expect to find stable full-time employment with ICA, where they can enjoy a remuneration package of up to S$37,000 initially, which consists of a base monthly salary, annual bonuses of up to 3.4 months and additional allowances.

During their 2.5-year stint as a full-time employee at ICA, they can reap benefits such as:

Annual increments

Performance bonuses

14 days vacation leave

Medical & dental Subsidies

Employee welfare benefits

Group insurances

Not to mention, ICA is offering WSDip trainees an additional S$8,000 in cold hard cash as a sign-on bonus upon graduation, if they are successfully appointed as ICA Sergeant 2 officers and the other terms and conditions are met.

Since ICA rewards its employees with a milestone payment of S$5,000 with every four years of service, this means that trainees who stay on with ICA will receive that additional sum of money 1.5 years after their course, subject to terms and conditions.

There are also a multitude of ways where trainees can progress and move up the ranks after the programme, be it in their career, education, or both.

Upon completing the WSDip, officers may also be deployed to specialised roles like Radiographic Image Analyst and First Response Team Officer, to name a few.

There are also options for those with a hunger to further their education through programmes sponsored by the Ministry of Home Affairs that ranges from part-time/ full-time degrees to post-graduate studies.

Apply now open for 2023 intake

Applications are now open to all ITE graduating students from any course of study, and graduates from the past three years.

You can submit your application at [email protected].

