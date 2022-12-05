Free football, canoeing, floorball, aikido & silat tryouts at S’pore Sports Hub on Dec. 17

Olé, Olé, Olé.

While the 2022 FIFA World Cup may be drawing to a close, there are still plenty of ways for you and your family to keep the football fever alive.

For example: by kicking a ball around with your little one at the FunFam SportFest happening at Singapore Sports Hub.

There will also be plenty of other sports and activities lined up for you and/or your child to take part in.

My 1st Coach

Friends, providers, heroes, role models, cheerleaders and caretakers - parents wear many hats when it comes to their children.

This includes being their mentor and coach both in life and in sports.

At FunFam SportFest’s “My 1st Coach”, hone your kid’s creativity and problem-solving skills as you participate side-by-side in a series of games and challenges.

The session is 60-minute-long and will consist of you and your child discovering, exploring and experimenting with different fundamental movement skills.

The best part is that you will walk away with the know-how of creating fun and exciting games for your kids at home.

Pssst, there is also an attractive prize not to be missed.

Click here to sign up now.

Dance Fitness Party

Parents, mentors, coaches - but what about dance partners?

Get ready to shake your bum and have some fun with your little one at FunFam SportFest’s very own “Dance Fitness Party”.

The routines are suitable for participants of all ages and fitness levels and are also easy to follow.

Don’t worry if you miss a step or two because who cares as long as you and your kid are having fun.

There are three styles of dance to choose from - freestyle, rhythmic aerobics and street dance; and kardio-kickboxing - but all will guarantee a good time.

Click here to sign up and get the party started.

Learn-to-Play Tennis and Volleyball

Take to the courts with your child at FunFam SportFest’s “Learn-to-Play Tennis and Volleyball”.

Whether you and your child are new to the sport or are already seasoned players, y’all will definitely pick up a tip or two from the ActiveSG Academies and Clubs’ professional coaches.

Click here or here to sign up.

Sports tryout

If you want to try out more sports, there will be sport tryouts happening all day at the FunFam SportFest.

Your kid can look forward to sports like football, canoeing, aikido, pencak silat, floorball, or all of the above under the guidance of professional coaches from ActiveSG Academies and Clubs.

The best part? The tryouts are completely free.

Simply walk in and let your kid have a go at these sports, and who knows, you may just be looking at Singapore’s next top athlete.

FunFam SportFest

Besides these, the FunFam SportFest is jam-packed with other activities, such as inflatable basketball and archery games, as well as more exciting parent-child challenges.

Not to mention, there will be opportunities to meet and greet some of our very own Team Singapore athletes, as well as Nila and other friendly mascots.

If all that sounds right up your alley, bookmark your calendars for a full day of fun happening from 8:30am to 6pm on Dec. 17, 2022.

This event is suitable for families and children who are 12 years old and below.

Admission is free and all the necessary equipment will be provided at the event.

This means that all you and your child have to do is to show up in your sporting attire and your best game faces at Hall 2 and 3 at the OCBC Arena in Singapore Sports Hub on Dec. 17, 2022.

There are four time slots – 9 to 10:30am, 11am to 12:30pm, 2pm to 3:30pm and 4pm to 5:30pm – for you to choose from.

The first 600 families to sign up for a timeslot on the form available on the FunFam SportFam website from Dec. 4 to 14 will also stand to walk away with a free Decathlon gift card worth S$10.

Do note that children have to be aged 5 and above for “My 1st Coach”, “Dance Fitness Party” and “Learn-to-Play Tennis and Volleyball” and registration is required for these three activities.

Those who sign up for any of these three activities successfully will receive an active parents gift, which can be redeemed on the event day.

How to register

Register for any of the three activities mentioned above using your child’s account on the ActiveSG mobile app or website.

Once there, head to the programmes search tab or page and put in the keyword “active parents”.

Next, choose the activity and register for a time slot that suits both you and your child.

ActiveSG members will enjoy a 30 per cent discount, which means that you and your child only need to pay a total of S$21 for each of these activities.

Registration is on a first come first serve basis, so what are you waiting for?

For more information, click here.

Top image courtesy of SportSG