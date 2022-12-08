Coffee Bean launches exclusive croffle pop-up at Compass One till Dec. 25

For those craving something sweet, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has got you covered.

From now to Dec. 25, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will be holding a croffle pop-up, for the first time ever, exclusively at its Compass One (#01-23) outlet. The pop-up will run daily, 9am to 11pm.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with four indulgent flavours of croffles at only S$3.50 each.

Croffles are buttery croissants made into piping hot waffles for that perfect warm bite.

At The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf’s pop-up, the delightfully crispy treat is prepared fresh on site and served on a stick, making it the perfect grab-and-go snack for a quick boost to start the day, or as a treat after a long, trying week.

They’re also served on a stick, making it the perfect grab-and-go snack for a quick boost to start the day, or as a treat after a long, trying week.

Here are the four delectable flavours:

Dark Chocolate Red Velvet Croffle

Drizzled generously with decadent dark chocolate and topped with red velvet crumbs, this rich and luxurious choice is sure to satisfy everyone’s chocolate cravings.

White Chocolate Almond Croffle

A fragrant and sweet treat drizzled in luscious white chocolate with crunchy almond, perfect for those who go nuts over nuts.

Matcha Almond Croffle

Aromatic matcha topped with roasted almond, this is for all you matcha fans out there.

Original Croffle

For those who prefer the original flavour with a dusting of icing sugar, simple is sometimes the best.

Paired with coffee, this pastry is simply blissful and delicious.

Do note that the pop-up is available exclusively at Compass One’s Level 1 outlet, so be sure to head down there fast before they sell out.

This sponsored article made the writer crave sweets, coffee, and cold weather.

All photos via CBTL and Mothership