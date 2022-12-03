5 food places in S'pore to get Christmas goodies you need for a festive feast

The year is ending, which means the festive season is almost here.

Whether you’re looking for Christmas treats for gifting or hosting a Christmas dinner party, the plethora of options online can be overwhelming for some.

Not sure where to start?

Here are five places where you can find food you need this Christmas with Citi Gourmet Pleasures.

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

For a more unconventional main dish, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport offers two signature centrepieces for your Christmas dinner: Signature Black Pepper Iberico Pork Ribs (S$98) and Nyonya BBQ Beef Short Ribs (S$168).

The pork ribs are coated with a special black peppercorn sauce and infused overnight before smoking.

It is served with roasted Ratte potatoes and seasonal greens.

The crowd-favourite beef short ribs uses a house-blended spice paste, sous-vided for 72 hours and topped with a cashew nut crumb coating.

Each order comes with ketupat (rice cakes), market vegetables and cashew nut sauce.

Desserts like Igloo Piñata (S$108) and Marshmallow Berries Yule Log (S$88) will also be making their return to the festive menu by popular request.

These sweets can also be found in sharing bundles that feed groups of four to eight.

Citi credit card members can get 25 per cent off Festive Takeaways from now until Dec. 22 with the promo code CITI25OFF.

Find out more about this Citi Gourmet Pleasures deal here.

Café 2000, M Hotel Singapore

For a twist on traditional roast turkey, Café 2000’s Apricot Honey-Mustard Glazed Turkey (S$128) is infused with aromatic herbs and marinated with honey and grained mustard sauce.

The restaurant is also known for its Signature Jumbo Chicken Pie (S$46), which serves four to six people.

It is made from the same recipe as the Old Boulevard Hotel Singapore, which was once considered the best in town.

For non-chocolate lovers, try their Creative Ondeh-ondeh Log Cake (S$62), made from fluffy pandan sponge cake, sea salt caramel cream, gula melaka and shredded coconut.

From now until Dec. 23, Citi credit card member can save up to 20 per cent from the festive goodies selection at Café 2000.

Find out more about this Citi Gourmet Pleasures deal here.

Raffles Hotel Singapore

Raffles Hotel Singapore’s award-winning culinary team is also offering a wide range of festive takeaways for a fancy Christmas dinner.

Beyond just turkey, Raffles Hotel Singapore has other interesting mains such as Foie Gras Terrine (S$98) and Maine Lobster (S$88).

Their Tender Semi Bone-in Half Gammon Ham (S$108) is served with roasted root vegetables, button mushrooms, brussels sprouts and tomatoes.

To accompany it, the Potatoes Au Gratin (S$32) is a rich and creamy dish of layered thinly-sliced potatoes.

Baked till golden brown, the dish is just right for six to eight people.

Finish off the meal with the adorably decorated Chocolate Log Cake (S$99).

The sponge cake is sandwiched with rich chocolate buttercream and topped with crumble for a crunchy texture.

Get up to 25 per cent off the festive takeaways from now until Dec.19 as a Citi credit card member.

Raffles Hotel also offers three festive gift hampers, the biggest of which is the Yuletide Magic Festive Hamper (S$542).

In the Raffles chest box is a bottle of champagne, tea bags, hot chocolate, pralines, tarts and even Raffles merchandise like coasters and towels.

From now until Dec. 19, Citi credit card members can enjoy up to 15 per cent discount on hampers.

Find out more about this Citi Gourmet Pleasures deal here.

Peach Garden Chinese Restaurant

Peach Garden’s quintessential feast item is its baked turkey, basted in Black Truffle and Garlic marinade.

The main is paired with complimentary brussel sprouts, potatoes, baby carrots, cherry tomatoes, cauliflower and broccoli.

The turkey is featured in their Season’s Best Festive Party Pack (S$361.66 nett) for eight to 10 people.

It includes a Baby Lobster with Angel Hair Pasta topped with Melted Cheese and a 1kg Butterfly Pea Coconut Osmanthus Longan Log Cake which are also available a la carte.

Peach Garden also offers Roasted Crispy London Duck with Chef's Special Sauce (S$98).

Roasted to crisp perfection, the savoury, yet sweet dish will be a crowd favourite this festive season.

You can order all these goodies on their online store. Alternatively, the goodies are also available for dine-in at Peach Garden Chinese Restaurant.

Citi credit card members can look out for these exclusive deals at Peach Garden Chinese Restaurant:

From now until Dec. 16, get an additional five per cent off selected Christmas items on top of the five per cent off Early Bird Discount.

With every order, receive a S$8 dine-in voucher.

Find out more about this Citi Gourmet Pleasures deal here.

Kenny Rogers Roasters

Those hankering for a Rotisserie-roasted chicken this festive season can keep Kenny Rogers Roasters in mind.

The Kenny’s Chicken Bell Box (S$128) features a rotisserie chicken with truffle cream sauce and two servings of aglio olio, with the choice of crab meat or chicken.

The set comes with chicken meatballs with mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce, a truffle potato salad, a crabmeat salad, creamed spinach and six banana chocolate chip muffins.

For a larger group, you can opt for Kenny's Golden Chicken Bell Feast (S$250) for up to eight guests.

Exclusive only for Citi credit card members, get 10 per cent off the Kenny Rogers Roasters Christmas Meal when you purchase it from now until Jan. 2, 2023 in-stores.

Find out more about this Citi Gourmet Pleasures deal here.

S$300 cash back for new Citi credit card members

If you’re a foodie, Christmas is a good time to check out the Citi Gourmet Pleasures deals with your Citi credit card.

Citi Cash Back Cardmembers also enjoy six per cent Cash Back on dining too.

From now until Jan. 31, 2023, get S$300 Cash Back when you apply and spend. Terms and conditions apply.

Click here to sign up.

Top photos via Raffles Hotel Singapore and Crowne Plaza Changi Airport.

This is a sponsored article by Citi Singapore.