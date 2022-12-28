Can’t decide what to do after your GCE ‘O’ Levels? Consider these 6 options.

With the GCE ‘O’ levels finally over, It’s time to celebrate the end of your secondary education.

But what’s your next step?

We know just how hard it is to choose a course after your secondary education, so we’ve compiled a list of six disciplines for your consideration.

The cherry on top is that you’ll also be able to try your hand at these disciplines through six workshops at a specially curated two-day immersion programme.

The PSB Academy Immersion is back for the second year after overwhelming responses from the first edition of the programme.

Who knows, you might just find something that’s for you.

Digital Marketing

Who it’s for: Those interested in acquiring working knowledge for both business and digital marketing.

What you will learn: Digital marketing techniques such as paid search advertising, display advertising, social media marketing and search engine optimisation to develop your abilities for possible careers in various fields.

Possible career paths: Entrepreneur, public relations executive, digital marketing executive

Workshop to attend: Designing effective websites

A good website can effectively convey messages you want to convey to your audience, and influence their decision-making.

This workshop will teach you the basic skills of creating effective websites to boost your marketing goals and how they can positively influence the marketing strategy.

Engineering

Who it’s for: Those who enjoy solving problems, being creative and calibrating things to make them work.

What you will learn: How to provide technical support and services in the design, development, testing, production and operation of electrical and electronic equipment and machines.

Possible career paths: Electrical engineer, mechanical engineer

Workshop to attend: Design thinking for sustainability

Design thinking is an important skill that helps creatively tackle real-world problems people face in their everyday lives.

Through this workshop, you will learn some of the design thinking methodologies that engineers use and how it is being applied to business transformation and growth.

Information Technology (IT)

Who it’s for: Those interested in developing applications for businesses and public organisations.

What you will learn: Essential knowledge of business processes and technical skills required to harness the power of information and communication technologies.

Possible career paths: Desktop support engineer, software business analyst, software engineer, systems analyst.

Workshop to attend: Data analytics through Internet of Things (IoT)

These days, just about everything is digital and interconnected.

Data can be collected and used in more ways than you think.

Through this workshop, you will learn the basics of IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI), such as Machine Learning Tools and Languages, and how professionals leverage them.

Life Sciences

Who it’s for: Those who are fascinated with living things and the scientific knowledge behind it.

What you will learn: Biomedical and Environmental Biology, laboratory skills, report writing.

Possible career paths: Pharmaceutical lab scientist, biological researcher, biomedical engineer

Workshop to attend: Understanding Your Blood Type

Almost every aspect of our lives is closely interlinked with life sciences.

If you’ve ever wondered about the compatibility of blood types, the workshop would allow you to learn how to observe results and differentiate the different blood types by using blood typing kits.

Media Communications

Who it’s for: Aspiring media professionals.

What you will learn: Journalism, media production, and social media. How to apply concepts and practical knowledge that are relevant to the industry.

Possible career paths: Journalist, TV/radio producer, social media content creator

Workshop to attend: Humanising your content

In a digital era, media is, without a doubt, essential in our everyday life.

From radio and television to social media, we are flooded with different types of content.

In this workshop, you will better understand how podcasting can be done while learning a few tools and tricks.

Sports Sciences

Who it’s for: Those who are into health and fitness.

What you will learn: Functional anatomy, nutrition, psychology, sport coaching, and analysis of skills, you will also be equipped to be industry ready and relevant through a programme aimed at imparting practical knowledge on sport and exercise sciences, personal training and the management of lifestyle and weight.

Possible career paths: Sports coach, health consultant, sports performance analyst, fitness programme designer

Workshop to attend: The athlete heart rate

In this workshop, you can get hands-on experience using heart rate monitors to measure heart rates while learning the different exercises that athletes do daily to strengthen their heart muscles.

Try it for yourself

Interested in any of the six disciplines?

Have a taste of the various industry-relevant courses at PSB Academy’s Immersion Programme 2023.

The two-day immersion programme, happening from Feb. 3 to 4, 2023, will include activities such as:

Personality profiling

Immersion workshops (Digital marketing, engineering, IT, life sciences, media comms, sports sciences)

Group competition

Prizes & course fee rebates

Limited slots are available, so don’t risk the FOMO and sign up soon with your friends.

Take this chance to see which industry you are most interested in and course of study you should pursue after your results are released.

PSB Academy Immersion 2023

Dates: Feb. 3 to 4, 2023

Time: 9am to 5pm

Venue: PSB Academy City Campus @ Marina Square

Registration Fee: S$200/-

To register, click here.

