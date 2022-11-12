S$1 spent = 1 yuu Point, up to 30x multiplier on everyday purchases till Jan. 2023 with yuu, a new loyalty programme in S’pore

Are you a layperson in Singapore who loves to spend some money and collect points in return to redeem other things because rewards programmes are life?

New loyalty programme: yuu

The main difference between yuu and everything else out there at the moment is that yuu is a brand coalition loyalty programme.

This means that it is an ecosystem for people to earn and redeem points at multiple different brands on everyday purchases.

Currently, the most common practice is for consumers to earn points from an individual brand, frequently resulting in not collecting enough points to even redeem anything.

yuu is trying to enhance how points can be earned at more places, so you can redeem more rewards.

Everyday, essential products & services

It is making shopping and accumulating points much more convenient for the average Singaporean who is loyal to a range of brands in general -- on average, one Singaporean is utilising up to nine separate loyalty programmes at one time.

So, which are the merchants that are the most-loved household brands in Singapore?

yuu launch partners are recognisable brands that offer everyday, essential products and services:

Cold Storage

CS Fresh

Guardian

Giant

7-Eleven

DBS

PAssion Card

Mandai

Singtel

BreadTalk

Butter Bean

Food Junction

Food Republic

Toast Box

Thye Moh Chan

S$1 = 1 yuu Point

How yuu works is straightforward: yuu is offering a single loyalty currency of 1 yuu Point for every S$1 spent.

Currently, there are over 1,000 places to earn yuu Points at.

The best parts?

There are no minimum spend and no cap on Points earned. and maximum spend limits.

yuu Points earned at one merchant can be redeemed at another merchant.

Some two in three Singaporeans surveyed want to redeem Points on everyday spending.

The best part?

Points last for two years, unlike plenty of programmes that only give Points a one-year shelf life.

Partnering with People's Association for PAssion Card

To make it even more fuss-free, yuu is partnering with People’s Association via their PAssion Card programme.

As part of the partnership, the existing TapForMore (TFM) programme with PAssion Card will be ending on April 30, 2023 following the launch of yuu Rewards Club.

Existing PAssion Card Members will have six months from Oct. 27, 2022 to redeem their TapforMore points or convert their TapforMore points into yuu Points and enjoy a new upgraded range of rewards under the yuu rewards programme.

This partnership would also cover the PAssion POSB Debit Card, as well as all other variations of PAssion Cards available.

Existing card members will only need to link their PAssion Card on the yuu app in order to enjoy the benefits of the programme.

The PAssion POSB debit card will allow users to earn up to 16 times the Points at selected merchants.

Partnering with DBS for credit card

As part of the programme launch, yuu has also partnered with DBS in Singapore to release a new credit card tailored for the rewards programme.

The new DBS yuu Card will replace the existing DBS Black Card.

Existing Black Card members will be sent a new DBS yuu Card for activation.

Members would need to link the DBS yuu Card to their yuu app to start earning and redeeming Points.

Interested consumers can apply for the DBS yuu Card at DBS outlets, over the web or via the app.

The new yuu DBS credit card will allow users to earn up to 30 times the Points at selected merchants for a limited time in addition to the standard earn rate.

What type of rewards to expect at the start?

For a start, there are special offers galore.

For example, 10 yuu Points will entitle one to a BreadTalk floss bun or ToastBox coffee or Butter Bean kaya toast or Thye Moh Chan tau sar piah.

More product redemptions and details will be rolled out shortly.

Lucky draw: 6 million yuu Points to be given away

To get people really excited though, there will be a lucky draw for PAssion Cardmembers with yuu Rewards Club.

To be eligible, one just needs to sign up for yuu, link the PAssion Card to the yuu account, and perform a qualifying transaction at any of the brand partners or transfer TapForMore points to yuu Points, which includes earning or redeeming of yuu Points at partner outlets.

A total of 1 million yuu Points will be given away on a weekly basis from Oct. 27 to Dec. 7.

A total of 6 million yuu Points will be up for grabs.

