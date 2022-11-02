6 meaningful places to volunteer at if you want to make a difference in S’pore

As busy Singaporeans, we might not always have the time to volunteer, let alone know where to volunteer.

Problem solved: this year, Youth Corps Singapore’s Do Good Fest has more than 2,500 volunteering opportunities to choose from.

Taking into account your commitment levels, skills, and interests, it’s likely that there will be a cause that’s meaningful and suitable for you.

We compiled six places where you can make a difference at.

1. Coding Games for Kids

Have an interest in facilitating a class?

Coding Games for Kids (CGFK) might be the place for you.

This online community service opportunity aims to make school holidays meaningful for primary school children through the interactive online coding game codeSpark.

As a volunteer, you will be tasked with keeping children engaged through online coding games on Zoom while befriending them.

Don't worry, no coding experience is required.

When: Nov. 19 to Dec. 31, 2022 (minimum 1 session)

*Orientation session required for this opportunity.

Sign up for CGFK here.

2. Mission X

If you’re looking to hone your community leadership skills, look no further.

Mission X brings youth from different Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) together to create a positive impact on the community.

This three-day leadership camp aims to promote youth volunteerism and develop the next generation of youth community service leaders.

Here’s what participants can expect at Mission X:

Workshops on planning impactful community service projects and effective volunteer management

World Café sessions to directly learn from social service practitioners

Networking opportunities with fellow youth leaders to learn and share best practices

How to engage stakeholders for effective partnerships

When: Dec. 9, to 11, 2022 (Uni), Dec. 12 to 15, 2022 (ITE)

Sign up for Mission X (Uni) here. Sign up for Mission X (ITE) here.

For those who want to connect better with the elderly, IM-OK is a good place to start.

As a Volunteer Befriender at IM-OK, you will be supporting seniors in learning how to use the IM-OK Tablet and its functions.

This includes checking in to monitor their well-being, customising health alerts, uploading photos and videos, and video calling.

The programme will have four physical sessions where you will engage with different seniors and get to know them on a more intimate level.

Address:

163 Stirling Road Lions Befrienders Training Centre Singapore 140163

Tampines Central 1 Lions Befrienders (Tampines) Singapore 529538

Exact locations in Tampines will be updated at Orientation and Training (O&T).

When: Nov. 11 to Dec. 17, 2022

*Orientation session required for this opportunity.

Sign up for [email protected] here.

4. The Greenies @PAssionWaVe

Passionate about environmental sustainability?

Join The Greenies to learn more about the importance of environmental protection and the impact of litter to our waterways.

Packed with activities like a kayaking and clean-up session, this unique experience will empower you to become an advocate for Mother Nature.

No prior certification is needed for the kayaking session.

Address: PAssion WaVe @ Jurong Lake Gardens 100 Yuan Ching Road Singapore 618665

When: Dec. 2 and 9, 2022

Sign up for the Greenies here.

5. A Walk Around Little India

A Walk Around Little India aims to provide children with a meaningful exploration of Indian heritage.

This timeless walk gives volunteers an opportunity to engage with children and invoke their sense of discovery through various activities.

Volunteer roles include role-playing as featured characters and capturing photos and videos for social media.

Address: 5 Campbell Lane Indian Heritage Centre Singapore 209924

When: Dec. 9 and 16, 2022

*Orientation session required for this opportunity.

Sign up for A Walk Around Little India here.

6. YOLDEN Switch 2.0 @ Moral Home

YOLDEN Switch 2.0 is a new initiative that provides youth a space to connect virtually with seniors during the pandemic.

Make your Saturday mornings more fruitful by spending time with old folks from the Moral Home for the Aged Sick.

On top of that, you will assist in conducting online physiotherapy and Zumba sessions for them to stay active.

No prior training or experience is required.

Address: 113 Somerset Road The Red Box Singapore 238165

When: Oct. 8 to Nov. 26, 2022

*Orientation session required for this opportunity.

Sign up for YOLDEN Switch 2.0 @Moral Home here.

This sponsored article by Youth Corps Singapore helped this writer find meaningful ways to give back to the community.

Top image courtesy of Youth Corps Singapore.