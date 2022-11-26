This 6 in 1 facility is the reason you can finally stop procrastinating & get your fitness up to speed

I’m not a natural gym rat.

When it comes to wellness, whether physical or mental, inertia is always a barrier.

There’s always something else that I prefer to be doing.

This is why I have nothing but respect if you can self-motivate and get to a gym on a regular basis, rain or shine.

The last time I worked out on a regular basis was when the office I was working at had a gym directly below it, which meant there was little to no excuse for me not to get my reps in.

So when I learnt about AIBI’s Maxwell location, I thought it was a brilliant way to encourage more people to seek help with wellness.

Located in the shadow of the Central Business District and a short walk from the Tanjong Pagar MRT station, AIBI Maxwell is a convenient place to stop by and work out at, especially if you work in the CBD, or live nearby.

It was launched at the beginning of September by Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law, K Shanmugam.

AIBI Maxwell collects a number of related services and facilities together, allowing a customer to maximise their trip, providing an all in one approach to fitness, wellness, and nutrition.

Also coffee.

Fitness

The most prominent part of the AIBI Maxwell experience is its world-class fitness facility, RE:GYM.

It offers state of the art equipment from companies such as True, Spirit, and Hoist.

The equipment is housed in a modern, clean space, with large windows lining two sides of the gym space, lending an airy, bright look.

But more than just the equipment, the RE:GYM facility also offers spaces for its classes.

AIBI offers a results-driven and service-oriented experience, with classes offering a small instructor-to-student ratio, as well as high-energy, motivating, and engaging instructors who aim to add an additional level of personalisation, such as remembering your name and your form.

Its High Intensity Interval Training RE:HIIT classes even offer a personalised, curated playlists for its 50-minute workouts; with its maximum class size of ten.

RE:SPIN offers themed spin classes with Johnny G Signature Spirit bikes, the first in Singapore to carry them.

AIBI Maxwell also offers personalised fitness training programmes, with trainers who aim to carefully integrate your personal goals, fitness levels, and bio feedback to develop the optimal fitness plan for participants.

More information can be found here.

UNIIGYM

One of the unique features that AIBI Maxwell offers is actually not a physical one at all.

Instead, AIBI has developed its UNIIGYM virtual fitness platform to make use of Artificial Intelligence to provide cloud based fitness, coupled with somatosensory technology services.

UNIIGYM utilises its proprietary application to analyse real-time imagery to match skeletal points.

It uses this information to optimise your workout, as well as correcting poor postures which are the most common cause of exercise related injuries.

The app also has a team of coaches to guide you through various AI-assisted workouts.

Led by celebrity coach Allen Wu, the five coaches are always there to help you through the app’s eight different types of exercises: fat burn, cardio, HIIT, equipment based workouts, dance, strength, yoga, and martial arts.

You can learn more about the app here.

Wellness

But AIBI Maxwell is more than just about fitness.

Under its co-located Dr. Well facility, AIBI Maxwell offers an array of wellness facilities, such as its wellness studio for various classes including yoga.

But it also has one-hour group classes that combine breathwork, expressive movement, and music to nourish the mind and body.

These guided exercises will gently invite participants to find a dialogue with their moving body, building body intelligence as a resource for wellbeing.

They also offer the services of professional psychologists, to help participants gain a better understanding of their stress, productivity, sleep, and fatigue levels in their Empower Room.

For instance, they offer a four-session (once a week) Sleep-well Signature programme to help combat ailments like insomnia in a structured way.

Participants will learn about the use of Neuro Sensory Devices to regulate brain waves, as well as the principles of sleep hygiene.

The class aims to help participants achieve better sleep stages through both aided and non-aided sleep regulation techniques.

It also provides an opportunity for participants to learn and understand the workings and regulation of our inherent sleep-wake cycles.

This is just one example of the offerings the Dr. Well facility offers, and the benefits it might be able to help participants realise.

The Dr. Well facility leans into the use of technology and data to provide an avenue to better wellness. It offers two distinct ways to address body tension.

One is the use of the Vitality Suite’s Vita Chairs or the Hydrotherapy lounge’s Hydro-Massage Beds, which increases circulation, reduces anxiety, and relieves stiffness.

Learn more about Dr Well here.

Nutrition

But fitness and wellness are only aspects of a trifecta, and nutrition plays a vital role in realising a healthy lifestyle.

AIBI Maxwell also houses a FITMEAL Dining concept, where visitors can enjoy a healthy meal or superfood with a twist to complement their approaches towards a healthier lifestyle.

Each Fitmeal is prepared fresh and can be enjoyed via dining in at AIBI Maxwell, by delivery or through meal plans that will soon be introduced.

For their meals, they use natural and organic ingredients, without preservatives, and work with partners that are committed to sustainable business practices.

But if you still need something to perk up your day, AIBI Maxwell also has a cafe from the Huggs Collective.

Huggs is Singapore’s largest homegrown specialty coffee brand, and uses high quality Colombian and Brazilian beans to make its specialty coffee.

The cafe also serves gelato and baked pastries – sometimes you have to treat yourself, because while eating healthy is good, it isn’t the be all and end all.

Integration

But if getting started was your main concern when it came to fitness, one of the ways to approach it is by making your home a fitness space.

If this is something you look to do, AIBI Maxwell also houses an AIBI showroom, where you can get hands-on experience with AIBI’s wide range of products.

AIBI Maxwell provides a thoughtful and integrated approach towards health and wellness.

Working on any one aspect of fitness, wellness of nutrition is better done when consideration is given to the other complementary aspects.

By co-locating the facilities together, it reduces the inertia that can sometimes prevent one from developing healthy habits, and encourages one to think about how to better incorporate such habits into their work and lives.

This sponsored article by AIBI Maxwell makes the writer want to break out of his inertia, although napping always sounds better.

Top image via AIBI Maxwell