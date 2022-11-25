Texas Chicken’s Herb & Garlic flavour is back till Jan. 4, 2023 with combo meals, bundle feasts & giveaways

Great news, all you fried chicken lovers.
To celebrate the festive season, Texas Chicken will be bringing back the following crowd-favourites from now till Jan. 4, 2023:
- Herb & Garlic Fried Chicken
- Herb & Garlic Tenders
- Herb & Garlic Chicken Wrap
- Fruity Honey Butter Biscuit
Here are the combo meals and bundle feasts available:
2-piece Herb & Garlic Combo
Dine-in Price: From S$11.50 (U.P. from S$18)
Contains:
- 2 pieces Herb & Garlic Chicken
- 1 Small Mashed Potatoes
- 1 Fruity Honey Butter Biscuit
- 1 Reg Coca-Cola
Herb & Garlic Wrap Combo
Dine-in Price: From S$10.50 (U.P. from S$16)
Contains:
- 1 Herb & Garlic Wrap
- 1 Small Mashed Potatoes
- 1 Fruity Honey Butter Biscuit
- 1 Reg Coca-Cola
Herb & Garlic Box
Dine-in Price: From S$14.50 (U.P. from S$20.80)
Contains:
- 1 piece Herb & Garlic Chicken
- 1 Herb & Garlic Wrap
- 1 Small Mashed Potatoes
- 1 Fruity Honey Butter Biscuit
- 1 Reg Coca-Cola
Joy Feast (For 2 to 3 pax)
Dine-in Price: From S$33.90 (U.P. from S$45.28)
Contains:
- 5 pieces Herb & Garlic Chicken
- 3 pieces Herb & Garlic Tenders
- 2 Fruity Honey Butter Biscuits
- 1 Large Mashed Potatoes
- 2 Reg Coca-Cola
Delight Feast (For 3 to 4pax)
Dine-in Price: From S$49.90 (U.P. from S$70.48)
Contains:
- 4 pieces Herb & Garlic Chicken
- 2 Herb & Garlic Wrap
- 3 pieces Herb & Garlic Tenders
- 4 Fruity Honey Butter Biscuits
- 2 Large Mashed Potatoes
- 4 Reg Coca-Cola
Supreme Feast (For 5 or more)
Dine-in Price: From S$72.90 (U.P. from S$84.04)
Contains:
- 4 pieces Herb & Garlic Chicken
- 4 pieces Original/Spicy Chicken
- 2 Herb & Garlic Wrap
- 4 pieces Herb & Garlic Tenders
- 5 Fruity Honey Butter Biscuits
- 3 Large Mashed Potatoes
- 1 1.5 litre Coca-Cola
Win Limited Edition Texas Chicken Mini Figurines and Wonderland Set
What’s more, Texas Chicken is also holding a giveaway with limited edition Texas Chicken Mini Figurines and Wonderland set to be won.
Fun facts:
- The Mini Figurines are made from 100 per cent authentic LEGO pieces and are only available in Singapore.
- The Wonderland set are the result of Texas Chicken’s collaboration with Jeffrey, the Award Winning Brick Master.
- Stay tuned to their social media accounts for the design reveal.
To win the Mini Figurines, simply purchase any Herb & Garlic chicken combo in-store or on the mobile app applicable to dine-in or takeaway.
To win the Wonderland set, simply purchase any Herb & Garlic feasts in-store or on the mobile app applicable to dine-in or takeaway.
The cut-off date for submissions is Dec. 18 and giveaway results will be announced on Dec. 21, 2022.
Scan the QR code here to participate:
This sponsored article by Texas Chicken made this writer excited to try their Herb & Garlic chicken.
Top images via Texas Chicken
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.