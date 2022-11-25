Back

Texas Chicken’s Herb & Garlic flavour is back till Jan. 4, 2023 with combo meals, bundle feasts & giveaways

| Melanie Lim | Sponsored | November 25, 2022, 10:45 AM

Great news, all you fried chicken lovers.

To celebrate the festive season, Texas Chicken will be bringing back the following crowd-favourites from now till Jan. 4, 2023:

  • Herb & Garlic Fried Chicken

  • Herb & Garlic Tenders

  • Herb & Garlic Chicken Wrap

  • Fruity Honey Butter Biscuit

Here are the combo meals and bundle feasts available:

2-piece Herb & Garlic Combo

Dine-in Price: From S$11.50 (U.P. from S$18)

Contains:

  • 2 pieces Herb & Garlic Chicken

  • 1 Small Mashed Potatoes

  • 1 Fruity Honey Butter Biscuit

  • 1 Reg Coca-Cola

Herb & Garlic Wrap Combo

Dine-in Price: From S$10.50 (U.P. from S$16)

Contains:

  • 1 Herb & Garlic Wrap

  • 1 Small Mashed Potatoes

  • 1 Fruity Honey Butter Biscuit

  • 1 Reg Coca-Cola

Herb & Garlic Box

Dine-in Price: From S$14.50 (U.P. from S$20.80)

Contains:

  • 1 piece Herb & Garlic Chicken

  • 1 Herb & Garlic Wrap

  • 1 Small Mashed Potatoes

  • 1 Fruity Honey Butter Biscuit

  • 1 Reg Coca-Cola

Joy Feast (For 2 to 3 pax)

Dine-in Price: From S$33.90 (U.P. from S$45.28)

Contains:

  • 5 pieces Herb & Garlic Chicken

  • 3 pieces Herb & Garlic Tenders

  • 2 Fruity Honey Butter Biscuits

  • 1 Large Mashed Potatoes

  • 2 Reg Coca-Cola

Delight Feast (For 3 to 4pax)

Dine-in Price: From S$49.90 (U.P. from S$70.48)

Contains:

  • 4 pieces Herb & Garlic Chicken

  • 2 Herb & Garlic Wrap

  • 3 pieces Herb & Garlic Tenders

  • 4 Fruity Honey Butter Biscuits

  • 2 Large Mashed Potatoes

  • 4 Reg Coca-Cola

Supreme Feast (For 5 or more)

Dine-in Price: From S$72.90 (U.P. from S$84.04)

Contains:

  • 4 pieces Herb & Garlic Chicken

  • 4 pieces Original/Spicy Chicken

  • 2 Herb & Garlic Wrap

  • 4 pieces Herb & Garlic Tenders

  • 5 Fruity Honey Butter Biscuits

  • 3 Large Mashed Potatoes

  • 1 1.5 litre Coca-Cola

Win Limited Edition Texas Chicken Mini Figurines and Wonderland Set

What’s more, Texas Chicken is also holding a giveaway with limited edition Texas Chicken Mini Figurines and Wonderland set to be won.

Fun facts:

  • The Mini Figurines are made from 100 per cent authentic LEGO pieces and are only available in Singapore.

  • The Wonderland set are the result of Texas Chicken’s collaboration with Jeffrey, the Award Winning Brick Master.

  • Stay tuned to their social media accounts for the design reveal.

To win the Mini Figurines, simply purchase any Herb & Garlic chicken combo in-store or on the mobile app applicable to dine-in or takeaway.

To win the Wonderland set, simply purchase any Herb & Garlic feasts in-store or on the mobile app applicable to dine-in or takeaway.

The cut-off date for submissions is Dec. 18 and giveaway results will be announced on Dec. 21, 2022.

Scan the QR code here to participate:

