Texas Chicken’s Herb & Garlic flavour is back till Jan. 4, 2023 with combo meals, bundle feasts & giveaways

Great news, all you fried chicken lovers.

To celebrate the festive season, Texas Chicken will be bringing back the following crowd-favourites from now till Jan. 4, 2023:

Herb & Garlic Fried Chicken

Herb & Garlic Tenders

Herb & Garlic Chicken Wrap

Fruity Honey Butter Biscuit

Here are the combo meals and bundle feasts available:

2-piece Herb & Garlic Combo

Dine-in Price: From S$11.50 (U.P. from S$18)

Contains:

2 pieces Herb & Garlic Chicken

1 Small Mashed Potatoes

1 Fruity Honey Butter Biscuit

1 Reg Coca-Cola

Herb & Garlic Wrap Combo

Dine-in Price: From S$10.50 (U.P. from S$16)

Contains:

1 Herb & Garlic Wrap

1 Small Mashed Potatoes

1 Fruity Honey Butter Biscuit

1 Reg Coca-Cola

Herb & Garlic Box

Dine-in Price: From S$14.50 (U.P. from S$20.80)

Contains:

1 piece Herb & Garlic Chicken

1 Herb & Garlic Wrap

1 Small Mashed Potatoes

1 Fruity Honey Butter Biscuit

1 Reg Coca-Cola

Joy Feast (For 2 to 3 pax)

Dine-in Price: From S$33.90 (U.P. from S$45.28)

Contains:

5 pieces Herb & Garlic Chicken

3 pieces Herb & Garlic Tenders

2 Fruity Honey Butter Biscuits

1 Large Mashed Potatoes

2 Reg Coca-Cola

Delight Feast (For 3 to 4pax)

Dine-in Price: From S$49.90 (U.P. from S$70.48)

Contains:

4 pieces Herb & Garlic Chicken

2 Herb & Garlic Wrap

3 pieces Herb & Garlic Tenders

4 Fruity Honey Butter Biscuits

2 Large Mashed Potatoes

4 Reg Coca-Cola

Supreme Feast (For 5 or more)

Dine-in Price: From S$72.90 (U.P. from S$84.04)

Contains:

4 pieces Herb & Garlic Chicken

4 pieces Original/Spicy Chicken

2 Herb & Garlic Wrap

4 pieces Herb & Garlic Tenders

5 Fruity Honey Butter Biscuits

3 Large Mashed Potatoes

1 1.5 litre Coca-Cola

Win Limited Edition Texas Chicken Mini Figurines and Wonderland Set

What’s more, Texas Chicken is also holding a giveaway with limited edition Texas Chicken Mini Figurines and Wonderland set to be won.

Fun facts:

The Mini Figurines are made from 100 per cent authentic LEGO pieces and are only available in Singapore.

The Wonderland set are the result of Texas Chicken’s collaboration with Jeffrey, the Award Winning Brick Master.

Stay tuned to their social media accounts for the design reveal.

To win the Mini Figurines, simply purchase any Herb & Garlic chicken combo in-store or on the mobile app applicable to dine-in or takeaway.

To win the Wonderland set, simply purchase any Herb & Garlic feasts in-store or on the mobile app applicable to dine-in or takeaway.

The cut-off date for submissions is Dec. 18 and giveaway results will be announced on Dec. 21, 2022.

Scan the QR code here to participate:

This sponsored article by Texas Chicken made this writer excited to try their Herb & Garlic chicken.

Top images via Texas Chicken