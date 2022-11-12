S$2++ Jumbo Salmon Sashimi & 1-for-1 Boston Garlic Lobster at Sushi Plus Bugis Junction, re-opening on Nov. 16, 2022

Following a month of renovations, the Sushi Plus outlet at Bugis Junction will finally be reopening on Nov. 16 with a brand new look and dining experience.
To celebrate their reopening, Sushi Plus is treating customers who visit the outlet to some special offers.
Nov. 16 to 17: S$2++ Jumbo Salmon Sashimi
Customers who visit Sushi Plus on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 will enjoy a special promotion on their two-piece Jumbo Salmon Sashimi.
The fresh, juicy and thick cuts of Norwegian salmon sashimi
will be on offer at S$2++, and customers can order an unlimited number of plates.
Nov. 18 to 20: S$2++ Giant Garlic Mayo Scallop
From Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, customers can also enjoy Sushi Plus’ Giant Garlic Mayo Scallop (one piece) for S$2++.
Plump and fresh, this Hokkaido scallop spread with garlic mayonnaise is not to be missed.
Nov. 21 to 24: 1-for-1 Boston Garlic Butter Lobster at S$13.80++
Between Nov. 21 and 24, you and a friend (or just you), can enjoy a one-for-one deal on the Boston Garlic Butter Lobster for just S$13.80++.
This flame-seared garlic butter lobster is limited to two offers per dine-in transaction, while stocks last.
Nov. 16 to 20: Sure-win Gachapon prize and 10 per cent off return voucher
As an added bonus, every S$30 spent in a single receipt will entitle customers to a sure-win Gachapon prize and a 10 per cent off return voucher, if they visit Sushi Plus between Nov. 16 and 20.
The Gachapon prizes include five x S$100 worth of Sushi Plus dine-in vouchers, popcorn in assorted flavours, mango pudding, and more.
Details
Address: Bugis Junction #02-53, 200 Victoria Street, Singapore 188021
Opening hours: 11am to 9:30pm daily
All photos by Sushi Plus.
