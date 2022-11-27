S’porean brand Sunshine Bakeries giving away 200,000 vouchers & 24 iPhone 14 Pros

Sunshine Bakeries is celebrating its 92nd anniversary this year.

To celebrate this milestone with their customers, Sunshine is giving out more than S$1 million worth of vouchers.

200,000 grocery vouchers worth S$5 each can be redeemed when you buy Sunshine bread.

It is easy to participate. One can get the S$5 voucher with an accumulated spend of S$15 on Sunshine loaves.

This means that you can stack your receipts to receive the S$5 voucher.

Here’s how you can participate and win this reward:

1) You can stack your receipts

Remember that you don’t need to spend S$15 on Sunshine bread in one go.

Customers can choose to accumulate the spending before redeeming the vouchers.

For your reference, here are the variety of participating products:

Enriched Soft White Bread

Australian Oat Soft Grain

Canadian Sprout Extra Fine

100% Whole Grains Ultra Fine

Fine Softmeal®

Smart-Carb® Low GI 37 Low Sugar

Premium Extra Grain

Hokkaido Milk Toast

Homestyle Pandan

California Walnut Wholemeal

All-Natural California™ Raisin

You can combine receipts to participate in this giveaway.

2) Submit receipts online

Scan the QR code that can be found on the banner that comes with your Sunshine bread.

Alternatively, you can visit this link.

Register your details and submit your original receipts or a photo of the receipts.

Upon registering, you can always go back to the link and submit more receipts to reach the accumulated S$15 spent.

You can also go back to the link to check the submission status of your previous receipts.

3) Redeem the S$5 voucher

Vouchers will only be available on a while stocks last basis.

This giveaway will run from now till Jan. 31, 2023.

Through the link, customers can also check the number of redeemable vouchers they have.

Win an iPhone 14 Pro

Since it’s the season of giving, Sunshine is giving away more than just vouchers.

On top of the gift vouchers, a total of 24 lucky winners will also stand a chance to win an iPhone 14 Pro (128GB) worth S$1,649.

You can find out more about Sunshine’s 92nd anniversary here.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.

This sponsored article is brought to you by Sunshine Bakeries.