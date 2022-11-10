Air-Land Laser Tag, VR Drone Flying & more at S'pore Discovery Centre from Nov. 18 - 19, 2022

For the very first time in partnership with D1 Racing, the Singapore Discovery Centre will be holding its inaugural Drone Racing Festival on Nov. 18 - Nov. 19, 2022.

Drone enthusiasts can look forward to an array of immersive, eco-friendly activities.

1. Drone Races

Catch Asia's top pilots from Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, and Thailand battle their electric-powered drone at the scenic Discovery Lake.

2. Tech-Eco Races, Workshops & Drone Handling

Build and fly your own drone made from recyclable materials.

Participants will get to watch an indoor drone race featuring eco-friendly obstacles by up-and-coming youth racers.

3. Hype Drive Simulator

Experience being a drone race pilot with an immersive wraparound display and intuitive controls at the geodesic-domed Interchange.

It is located within the Singapore Discovery Centre’s Permanent Exhibits Gallery - Sandbox.

Fastest participants get prizes, too.

4. Air-Land Laser Tag

Experience an exhilarating gameplay as you pilot through air-land combat sequences with sensor-equipped drones.

5. VR Drone Flying

Participants will enjoy guided drone handling by a pilot and don a Virtual Reality (VR) headset before trying their hand at flying a racing drone over the waters.

6. Drone Aerobatics

Enjoy a colourful drone light aerobatics display as drones perform daring maneuvers in the sky to captivating music.

7. Busker Performances & After Party with DJs

The adrenaline rush continues as the festival ends on a high with busker performances by talented young local artistes on Nov. 18, and an electrifying after party led by DJ Limmy and DJ LeNERD on Nov. 19.

8. Free Activities

Republic Polytechnic’s UAV Centre

Try to operate a drone flight simulator and learn more about the modern-day usage of unmanned aircrafts.

Drone Programming Workshop by Republic Polytechnic’s Aviators Interest Group

Learn basic block programming and try your hand at coding.

Get to perform basic stunts with drones as well.

RoboMasters Playfield & Synchronised Humanoid Zone by ITE College West

Learn how to operate RoboMaster and Alpha Mini through hands-on activities.

These are the available passes:

Day 1:

Fri, Nov. 18, 2022

Regular Pass: S$28

Ticket includes entry to:

Flagship Drone Race – Qualifying Round

Hype Drive Simulator

Air-Land Laser Tag

Busker Performances

Day 2:

Sat, Nov. 19, 2022

Regular Pass: S$48

Flagship Drone Race – Main Race

Tech-Eco Races, Workshops, and Drone Handling

Hype Drive Simulator

Air -Land Laser Tag

VR Drone Flying

After Party

Check out the limited-time SDC membership offers, available exclusively just for this event.

You can find more information here.

Address: Singapore Discovery Centre, 510 Upper Jurong Rd, Singapore 638365

Time: 1pm – 11pm

This sponsored article with the Singapore Discovery Centre made the writer really excited to fly her own drone.

All images with courtesy from Singapore Discovery Centre.