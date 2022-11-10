Air-Land Laser Tag, VR Drone Flying & more at S'pore Discovery Centre from Nov. 18 - 19, 2022

For the very first time in partnership with D1 Racing, the Singapore Discovery Centre will be holding its inaugural Drone Racing Festival on Nov. 18 - Nov. 19, 2022.
Drone enthusiasts can look forward to an array of immersive, eco-friendly activities.
1. Drone Races
Catch Asia's top pilots from Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, and Thailand battle their electric-powered drone at the scenic Discovery Lake.
2. Tech-Eco Races, Workshops & Drone Handling
Build and fly your own drone made from recyclable materials.
Participants will get to watch an indoor drone race featuring eco-friendly obstacles by up-and-coming youth racers.
3. Hype Drive Simulator
Experience being a drone race pilot with an immersive wraparound display and intuitive controls at the geodesic-domed Interchange.
It is located within the Singapore Discovery Centre’s Permanent Exhibits Gallery - Sandbox.
Fastest participants get prizes, too.
4. Air-Land Laser Tag
Experience an exhilarating gameplay as you pilot through air-land combat sequences with sensor-equipped drones.
5. VR Drone Flying
Participants will enjoy guided drone handling by a pilot and don a Virtual Reality (VR) headset before trying their hand at flying a racing drone over the waters.
6. Drone Aerobatics
Enjoy a colourful drone light aerobatics display as drones perform daring maneuvers in the sky to captivating music.
7. Busker Performances & After Party with DJs
The adrenaline rush continues as the festival ends on a high with busker performances by talented young local artistes on Nov. 18, and an electrifying after party led by DJ Limmy and DJ LeNERD on Nov. 19.
8. Free Activities
Republic Polytechnic’s UAV Centre
Try to operate a drone flight simulator and learn more about the modern-day usage of unmanned aircrafts.
Drone Programming Workshop by Republic Polytechnic’s Aviators Interest Group
Learn basic block programming and try your hand at coding.
Get to perform basic stunts with drones as well.
RoboMasters Playfield & Synchronised Humanoid Zone by ITE College West
Learn how to operate RoboMaster and Alpha Mini through hands-on activities.
These are the available passes:
Day 1:
Fri, Nov. 18, 2022
Regular Pass: S$28
Ticket includes entry to:
- Flagship Drone Race – Qualifying Round
- Hype Drive Simulator
- Air-Land Laser Tag
- Busker Performances
Day 2:
Sat, Nov. 19, 2022
Regular Pass: S$48
- Flagship Drone Race – Main Race
- Tech-Eco Races, Workshops, and Drone Handling
- Hype Drive Simulator
- Air-Land Laser Tag
- VR Drone Flying
- After Party
Check out the limited-time SDC membership offers, available exclusively just for this event.
You can find more information here.
Address: Singapore Discovery Centre, 510 Upper Jurong Rd, Singapore 638365
Time: 1pm – 11pm
