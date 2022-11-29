Youth festival at Somerset kicks off holiday season with exciting activities like free parkour workshops & live shows till Dec. 18

School’s out, so if you’re looking for some fresh activities to do with your friends, this is for you.

From Nov. 25 to Dec. 18, 2022, head down to Somerfest, a youth-led festival held along the Somerset Belt, and explore as many as 23 activations featuring activities such as parkour workshops and drumming sessions, to chats with a therapist over coffee and live arts performances.

All projects are initiated by youths who participated in the second edition of the Realise Your Somerset Project (RYSP).

Parkour @ The Belt

For those who’ve always wanted to try parkour, here’s your chance to test out the sport for free.

Parkour Singapore will be bringing a mini parkour setup to Somerset for the first time ever.

Workshops and open sessions will be available for parkour beginners from now till Dec. 18, while pros can take part in mini-competitions such as “Chase Tag” on Dec. 4, and the “PKSG December Jam and Style Competition” on Dec. 18.

Here’s a little taster of what it’ll be like:

Sickkkkkk.

Where to find [email protected] Belt: Somerset Youth Park, 121 Somerset Road

Green Arena 2.0

Enjoy a good beat?

Then check out the Green Arena 2.0 project.

Green Drumming is the first recycled percussion group in Singapore, and uses everyday items such as dispenser tanks and trash bins to perform a variety of rhythmic beats.

The community-driven initiative will be at Somerset from Dec. 5 to Dec. 18.

An installation of these recycled drums will be showcased at the Somerset Youth Park from Dec. 5, and you can also join Green Arena in playing the drums at Somerset Youth Park and Somerset Skate Park at 5pm, Dec. 18.

Where to find Green Arena 2.0: Somerset Youth Park, 121 Somerset Road, and Somerset Skate Park, 1 Somerset Road

Coffee Talks

To slow things down, pay a visit to Coffee Talks by Goodity Co for a cup of coffee.

The project is a pop-up therapeutic experience that aims to normalise therapeutic conversations, as your baristas are the ones who will serve as your therapists too.

Have a cup of pour over coffee (S$12-S$16) or espresso coffee (S$3-S$6), and a 15-minute conversation along with your drink.

All conversations are kept confidential.

Operating hours are from 12pm-8pm every Friday to Sunday, from Dec. 9, 2022 to Feb. 26, 2023.

Where to find Coffee Therapy: *SCAPE, 2 Orchard Link, #02-41 (Outdoor booth near Subway)

Vertical Lines

For a glimpse of the prep work that goes into theatre production, catch the open rehearsals and live performance of Vertical Lines.

Vertical Lines follows the stories of six troubled youth in a detention facility, where within the cell they're in, they’re also trapped in a metaphorical prison cell in their minds.

It features a cast of youth actors and actresses, and is produced by Thespian Lab, a local multi-disciplinary drama training organisation.

Tickets for the open rehearsal on Dec. 15 are free and open to the public, and are recommended for drama students and practitioners.

Alternatively, you can pay S$30 to watch the live performance from Dec. 16-19, at 3pm for the matinee show and 8pm for the evening performance.

Where to find Vertical Lines: *SCAPE The Treetop, 2 Orchard Link

Colour Palette (Somerset Scoop)

For more good food and good vibes, kick back at Colour Palette (Somerset Scoop), an initiative by a group of Republic Polytechnic business students.

The initiative encourages folks to connect with a friend over “happy food” i.e. a sinfully delicious scoop of ice cream, as the project is centred around mental wellness.

Simply RSVP here to claim your free scoop of premium ice cream and kickstart insightful conversations with your friend.

The pop-up will be held from Nov. 25-27 and Dec. 16-18 respectively.

Three ice cream flavours will be available – Kaya Burnt Cheesecake, Blueberry Lavender, and Cranberry Yakult – and are created exclusively for the Somerset Belt.

Where to find Colour Palette (Somerset Scoop): Somerset Youth Park, 121 Somerset Road

Somerfest 2022

Aside from these five projects, Somerfest also features 17 other youth-led Realise Your Somerset Projects that showcase the aspirations of youths in shaping the Somerset Belt into a space for youths, by youths.

The Somerset Belt refers to the stretch along Somerset Road, from the Somerset Skate Park, to Somerset Youth Park and *SCAPE.

The festival will be held for four weeks from Nov. 25 to Dec. 18, 2022, and entrance is free.

As some activities may require registration, visit the Somerfest website for more details.

Somerfest is also held in conjunction with Sandbox Somerset, a partnership between the Somerset Belt and event company INVADE. It celebrates the milestones of 100 young entrepreneurs across the creative, retail and F&B industries with panel discussions, pop-up opportunities, and mentorship programmes.

Check out the events map and events calendar for Somerfest here.

Top images via Parkour Singapore, National Youth Council, and Thespian Lab

This article was sponsored by the National Youth Council.