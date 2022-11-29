Rare Hokkien foods from S$2, exhibition & cultural performances at Telok Ayer from Dec. 2 to 4, 2022

The Singapore Hokkien Festival (SHF) will return to Telok Ayer from Dec. 2 to 4, 2022.

The three-day event is themed “Being Hokkien: Heritage · Culture · Food”. As its name suggests, it will have plenty of food and cultural performances.

There will also be an exhibition of artefacts from the Silat Road Heng San Teng temple, which was built in 1827 but burned down in 1992.

Hokkien food galore

14 Fujian-related clan associations will be coming together to share traditional Hokkien food, including hard-to-find delicacies such as the Braised Pork and Rice Cake Set (S$6).

William Lee, co-chair of the SHF organising committee told Mothership, “I remember my mother used to make them, but only during festivals such as Chinese New Year. It’s a real pity that I didn’t learn how to make it from her because it’s so difficult to find this dish outside.”

He explained that the slightly alkaline taste to it could be part of the reason why it’s a bit of an acquired taste.

“I know there are people who have eaten it in their younger days and miss the taste, so I think it will be a walk down memory lane for them. Maybe they can share it with the next generation too.”

Other dishes available at the fest include the Oyster Mee Sua (S$3) – which Lim quipped is “the real stuff, not the starchy ones you find outside”.

There’s also Lychee Pork (S$4), Braised Pork Belly Bun (S$3), Fried Crystal Cake (S$3), Braised Duck in Fuzhou Red Rice Wine (S$4) and Peanut Soup Dessert (S$2).

Cultural performances

There are a multitude of cultural performances spread out over the three days, including one where you can learn Hokkien via illustrations, watch a Wushu performance put up by a team from Tao Nan School, and listen to Hokkien folk songs.

Also making an appearance at the event is American YouTuber Tristan H, who will be singing popular Hokkien songs.

Nelson Lim, who is the other co-chair of the organising committee enthused, “She speaks very good Mandarin and perhaps youngsters can resonate with her as she obviously is a native English speaker but she took immense interest in Chinese culture.”

Artefact exhibition

This is for the history buffs.

Those who know of the Silat Road Heng San Teng would appreciate the opportunity to view artefacts salvaged from the huge fire that razed the temple to the ground in 1992.

The Heng San Teng couplet, wooden plaque and Tua Pek Kong statue will be reunited in one location for public viewing for the first time in 30 years.

Notably, the couplet was returned to Singapore from New York just this year. It was donated to Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan (SHHK) by a Singapore-American optometrist who bought it from a second-hand dealer.

There will also be free onsite guided tours where visitors can find out more about the story of Heng San Teng.

The Hokkien heritage trail will also feature a virtual tour web app for Thian Hock Keng, which is the oldest Chinese temple in Singapore.

Through the app, visitors will be able to learn more about the 182-year-old national monument.

Singapore Hokkien Festival

Address: 137 Telok Ayer Street Plaza (directly opposite Thian Hock Keng temple)

Opening hours:

Dec. 2 & 3: 11am - 9pm

Dec 4: 11am - 3pm

You can visit SHHK’s website to find out more about the festival.

This sponsored article by Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan made the writer want to get more in touch with her roots.

Top photos from Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan