Deals from S$0.99, iPhone 14 Pro giveaway & more at Qoo10’s Monster Sale from now to Nov. 20, 2022

If you're a bargain hunter, you wouldn’t want to miss out on Qoo10’s Monster Sale from now to Nov. 20, 2022.

Back, bigger and better than ever, Qoo10 will be having two weeks of fiery deals to usher in 11.11 and celebrate the success of 10.10.

Shoppers will get to enjoy:

20 per cent off Monster coupons

Up to 80 per cent off Monster Brand Boxes from Braun, Walch, Corlison and Tefal

1-for-1 on daily household essentials

Giveaways worth up to S$3,000, including an iPhone 14 Pro

For just one day on Nov. 11, Qoo10 will be launching an avalanche of 11.11 Golden e-ticket deals so you can purchase them all without having to wait for their individual launch dates.

Here are the exciting F&B deals up for grab:

12am Daily Golden E-Ticket deals (starting from S$0.99)

Jinjja Chicken - 6 pieces Jinjja Wings

When: Nov. 11 only

Price: S$3.99 (U.P. S$8.30)

Korean fried chicken is arguably one of the best comfort foods around.

While you don’t need a special occasion to eat fried chicken, you should definitely grab this S$3.99 deal on Nov. 11.

Delifrance - Signature Mayo Sandwich

When: Nov. 11 only

Price: S$2.99 (U.P. S$7.50)

Start your day right with a hearty and delicious Signature Mayo Sandwich from Delifrance.

The generous fillings will make sure you stay full and satisfied till lunch time.

Little Caesars Pizza - 2-in-1 Pizza (12’’)

When: Nov. 11 only

Price: S$4.99 (U.P. S$9.90)

Little Caesars 2-in-1 Pizza is the best of both worlds, but you can make it even better when you buy it at S$4.99, almost 50 per cent off the original price.

4Fingers - 6 pieces Wingettes & Drumettes ala carte

When: Nov. 11 and 20

Price: S$3.99 (U.P. S$8.45)

If you love to share food with your friends and family, you should definitely get this six-piece wingettes and drumettes ala carte deal.

After all, sharing is caring.

Milksha - Fresh Milk Tea Latte/Foam Series (M) with Toppings

When: Nov. 11 and 20

Price: S$1.99 (U.P. S$4.80)

S$1.99 for an M-sized cup of Milksha fresh milk latte with toppings?! ‘Nuff said.

Jollibee - 1 piece Chicken with Spaghetti & Drink

When: Nov. 11 and 12

Price: S$3.99 (U.P. S$7.75)

If you like queuing at Jollibee, this deal should be a no-brainer for you because it gives you all the more reason to join the queue.

If you haven’t had Jollibee before, then you should take advantage of this deal and embark on your Jollibee queuing journey.

Shihlin - Oyster Mee Sua

When: Nov. 11 and 13

Price: S$2.50 (U.P. S$5.90)

Unable to travel to Taiwan this year?

Satisfy your cravings with Shihlin’s oyster mee sua at only S$2.50.

SF Fruits & Juices - Signature Juice Range

When: Nov. 11 and 14

Price: S$2.99 (U.P. S$5.90)

Quench your thirst with SF fruits and juices’ signature juice range, great for those looking for a healthier and more affordable option.

They are currently offering five types of fruit juice:

Papaya + Pineapple + Milk Apple + Pineapple + Watermelon Banana + Pineapple + Milk Green Apple + Honeydew + Pineapple White Dragon Fruit Juice

Tip Top 1-For-1 Curry/Sardine Puff

When: Nov. 11 and 15

Price: S$0.99 (U.P. S$1.80)

Why stop at one curry puff when you can have two?

Treat yourself to the one-for-one Tip Top curry/sardine at just S$0.99.

BaWangChaJi - 500ml Fresh Milk Tea Series (M)

When: Nov. 11 and 16

Price: S$3.99 (U.P. S$7.28)

For those who are into bubble tea and also want a good deal, BaWangChaJi’s S$3.99 500ml fresh milk tea deal will definitely be up your alley.

Stuff’d - Chicken Daily Bowl

When: Nov. 11 and 17

Price: S$4.99 (U.P. S$8.50)

Stuff yourself silly with this chicken daily bowl.

The ingredients come in generous portions so it’s a steal to get it at only S$4.99.

Kopi & Tarts - XXL Drinks

When: Nov. 11 and 18

Price: S$0.99 (U.P. S$3.50)

Quench your thirst with any of these six XXL-sized drinks, perfect for a hot day.

Shake Shake in a Tub - Medium Shoestring Fries

When: Nov. 11 and 19

Price: S$1.99 (U.P. S$4.70)

Puppy eyes. Longing sighs. Yearning for Shake Shake in a Tub’s Medium Shoestring Fries?

Ji De Chi - Tropical Fruit Series

When: Nov. 11 and 20

Price: S$2.99 (U.P. S$5.80)

A sweet, icy cold dessert is always nice after a meal.

Ji De Chi’s tropical fruit series comes in a variety of choices and are served with real fruits as toppings.

New user promo, partnership and cashbacks

First time users who are new to Qoo10 can also grab an exclusive 30 per cent discount here.

This discount is stackable with shop coupons, allowing you to save more.

From Nov. 1 to 30, make a minimum spend of S$120 with a Citi credit card and receive S$15 in Qoo10 cashback.

Terms and conditions apply.

Find out more about the Qoo10’s Monster Sale here and follow Qoo10’s social media pages to keep up with the latest promotions:

