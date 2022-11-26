Back

Largest PAW Patrol inflatable in S’pore & other festive activities at City Square Mall from Nov. 18, 2022

PAW Patrol, ready for action.

Russell Ang | November 26, 2022, 09:49 AM

Events

With the school holidays approaching, parents may be fussing over their year-end vacation plans.

If you’re still planless, you can consider bringing the family down to City Square Mall.

As part of the festive season, City Square Mall is having a slew of activities for both families and kiddos alike.

This year, the mall will be celebrating a jolly Christmas with the characters from popular children’s cartoon series PAW Patrol.

Here’s what you can look forward to.

PAW Patrol Programmes

Photo by City Square Mall

Christmas PUP-tasia

Photo by City Square Mall

Christmas PUP-tasia will see City Square Mall decked out with PAW Patrol-themed Christmas decorations.

At six metres tall, you can find the largest PAW Patrol inflatable in Singapore at the mall.

PAW Patrol fans can take pictures with Chase, the German Shepherd puppy.

Here’s a glimpse at the other adorable decorations:

Photo by City Square Mall

Photo by City Square Mall

PAW Patrol Ready for Action! Mall Show

Photo by City Square Mall

The mall show will feature Chase, Marshall, Skye, and Rubble on an action-packed adventure to save the day at City Square Mall.

Shoppers who spend a minimum of S$50 will be able to attend a complimentary meet-and-greet session.

This is where they can interact and take pictures with their favourite pups after the show.

When: Dec. 3 to 18, 2022 (except Dec. 5 and 12)

Tuesdays to Fridays: 2pm and 7pm

Saturdays and Sundays: 1pm, 4pm and 7pm

Venue: Level 1 Stage

Into The Garden of Eco Christmas Trees

Photo by City Square Mall

Ever wondered how you could have a sustainable Christmas?

Marvel at all the eco-friendly Christmas trees located at the mall’s B1 Fountain Square.

The trees have been specially designed by Temasek Polytechnic students using recycled materials.

Photo by City Square Mall

You can also stand a chance to win S$1,200 worth of prizes when you vote for your favourite Eco Christmas Tree by scanning this QR code.

Here are the prizes to be won from the event:

  • Vouchers from Watsons

  • Powerpac 20L Microwave Oven from NTUC FairPrice

  • Christmas hamper from Starbucks

  • Christmas hamper from The Body Show

When: Nov. 18 to Dec. 28, 2022

Venue: B1 Fountain Square

Tree of Hope & Wishes

Photo by City Square Mall

From now till Dec. 8, you can do your part and fulfil the festive wishes of 200 children living in rental units in North West District's Limbang Division this festive season.

Simply go online or scan the QR code and choose from a wide assortment of gift options.

Participating stores include Challenger, Decathlon, Golden Village, PUMA Outlet, Smiggle and Toys“R”Us.

You can also do your part by registering as a volunteer gift wrapper at [email protected]

Donated gifts will be wrapped at a gift-wrapping station from Dec. 1 to 7.

When: Nov. 11 to Dec. 8, 2022

Venue: Beside Level 2 Customer Service Counter

PAW-some Festive Rewards

Besides the festive activities, you can redeem exclusive rewards when you shop at City Square Mall.

Here’s what you can get:

  • PAW Patrol wrappers with S$50* spent

  • PAW Patrol foldable umbrella with S$150* spent

  • S$10 CDL Gift Voucher and Merchant Voucher Pack with S$250* spent or get them with just S$200* spent if you have at least one receipt from Fashion and Accessories, Health and Beauty or Gift and Hobbies category stores.

Photo by City Square Mall

Photo by City Square Mall

Photo by City Square Mall

*Other terms and conditions apply, while stocks last.

When: Nov. 18 to Dec. 28, 2022

Do note that the redemption is limited to one shopper per day for PAW Patrol Umbrella and S$10 CDL Gift Voucher and Merchant Voucher Pack. Higher spending is required for NUTC Fairprice, Q&M and/or Schools receipts.

For more information on A Joyful Christmas at City Square Mall, click here.

This sponsored article in collaboration with City Square Mall has reminded this writer to start planning his Christmas wish list.

Top image courtesy of City Square Mall

