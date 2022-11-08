I spent the day at a graduate clubhouse working out, eating & singing by myself

As a kid, I first learnt how to swim at the clubhouse my parents had a membership for.

Since then, I haven’t stepped into a clubhouse and never actually considered what it would be like to join a clubhouse as a working adult.

So when there was an opportunity to check out one of the three graduate clubhouses by National University of Singapore Society (NUSS), I was naturally curious to find out more.

Located in Suntec City, Mandalay Road and Kent Ridge, the clubhouses are exclusive to NUSS members only.

And after getting a quick tour of the Kent Ridge clubhouse, the largest of the three clubhouses, I was looking forward to spending the day there.

Sports and fitness

What caught my eye about this clubhouse in particular were the extensive sports and fitness facilities.

The fitness centre is almost 7,000 square feet in size, decked with weights and all kinds of exercise equipment.

I’m by no means a gym critic, but the fitness centre was spacious.

Just take a look at these photos:

There’s also an aerobics room for dance, yoga and pilates classes.

As for sports facilities, members are also welcome to book the clubhouse’s numerous courts for a game of badminton, tennis, table tennis or squash.

Though I wanted to play a game or two, since it was just me, I grabbed a towel at the counter and I hopped on the treadmill in the gym instead.

I had a lovely view of the club’s Olympic-size pool and the gym was exceedingly clean and quiet.

On a Friday afternoon, it was relatively empty too, which made me feel less self-conscious.

If you need more workout options, NUSS has a collaboration with six True Fitness gyms islandwide in town and in heartlands like Ang Mo Kio and Tampines.

This is one of several additional benefits of being a NUSS member beyond the clubhouses.

NUSS members can enjoy two complimentary passes a week, where you can book a slot to the various True Fitness gym outlets or attend any of their fitness classes.

Given that a regular gym membership can cost upwards of S$100, this could be a great deal for casual gym-goers.

Dining options

After a short gym session, it was lunch time. The clubhouse has two eateries, both of which are exclusive to members only.

The Chinese restaurant, The Scholar, is apparently well known for its signature Peking duck and dim sum offerings.

It was clearly popular among club members, with many dining with friends, family and colleagues.

I was keen to get some work done, so I decided to eat at Café on the Ridge, located right next to the pool.

I took a spot in the bar area indoors, where patrons can sometimes enjoy live performances.

After plugging in my laptop to a nearby wall socket, I got to replying emails.

Working in The Ridge Bar was actually quite comfortable, and I particularly enjoyed that there was no pressure for me to vacate the table for other patrons or to order something.

Nonetheless, I got a sandwich with cajun chicken and focaccia bread, which was accompanied by sweet potato chips and a side of salad.

The filling meal was less than S$10.

Karaoke rooms

To fight off the post-lunch coma, I snuck in a quick singing session at the clubhouse's karaoke haven just next door.

I picked the Duet room, which is meant for one or two people.

Though it felt strange to be singing to myself initially, it turned out to be surprisingly fun and stress relieving.

There was no one but those in the neighbouring rooms to judge my singing, and being my own DJ was quite shiok.

The rooms were also affordable. During the day, an hour of the Duet room is priced at a promotional price of S$5.

The biggest karaoke room in this clubhouse, the Drum room, can comfortably fit 16 people. It is S$18 an hour before 6pm and S$25 to S$32 an hour after 6pm, depending on the day.

Guests can order food from the cafe, and there is also an open concept room where you can sing with other people.

Leisure and networking

I went on to explore the clubhouse, which I realised was larger than I had expected.

A leisure bar called The Chill Lab, which has a couple of darts machines and a separate billiard room, seemed to be the go-to hangout spot in the clubhouse. Here, members sometimes gather to watch football matches.

I also learnt that members are welcome to join the many sports, recreation and social interest groups at the clubhouses – such as golf, cycling, badminton, social mahjong, Toastmasters club and DanceSport. There’s even a Kids' Club!

These groups are an opportunity to meet and learn alongside fellow members, so you don’t have to hang out by yourself like me.

It is also a good chance to socialise with other graduates, in addition to the networking sessions, talks by industry experts and a wide range of events that the clubhouse regularly organises.

Clubhouses in Suntec City and Mandalay Road

While I only got to visit the Kent Ridge clubhouse, NUSS boasts two other locations in Suntec City and Mandalay Road.

Located in the business district, the Suntec City clubhouse is an ideal hangout spot for business professionals.

Meanwhile, the Mandalay clubhouse near Novena is set in a refurbished black and white colonial-style bungalow, has a rustic charm to it.

Membership promotion at S$74 per month

NUSS members can enjoy exclusive access, as well as invite guests to enjoy the facilities at the three clubhouses.

Joining as a member typically costs upwards of S$2,000, but NUSS is currently running a promotion until Nov. 30.

It is now an attractive S$888 for new members within six years of graduation and S$1,688 after six years of graduation, before GST.

Subsequently, the monthly subscription fee for a member is S$60.

Membership is for a lifetime. It is transferable and open to all local and foreign university graduates.

Members can also opt for interest-free instalments that are available from as low as S$74 per month on the joining fees.

You can sign up as a member or get a tour of the clubhouse here.

All photos by Kow Zi Shan unless otherwise stated.

This sponsored article by NUSS made this writer appreciate solo karaoke.