Up to 80% off over 1,000 beauty products like SK-II, MAC & YSL at NOVELA’s Black Friday sale from Nov. 24-27

If you’re hankering for some retail therapy, look no further than NOVELA’s Black Friday sale.

From Nov. 24 to 27, the beauty retail store will be having massive discounts of up to 80 per cent on a wide range of their luxury beauty products.

As part of their Black Friday campaign, NOVELA will also be holding a lucky draw with attractive prizes up for grabs for 76 lucky customers.

The sale and free gifts are exclusive to NOVELA members, but signing up is a fuss-free process.

Sign up today for free membership to enjoy member-only prices on beauty products, and exclusive access to sales.

New members will also receive a S$5 voucher upon successful registration.

In the meantime, here are some of the best deals to entice you.

Off-White™ X Amorepacific Protection Launch Limited Edition Box (6 Items)

Retail Price: S$200

NOVELA Sale Price: S$79.90

SK-II Genoptics Spot Essence 50ML

Retail price: S$295

NOVELA sale price: S$184.90

LA MER The Treatment Lotion 150ml (2022 Version)

Retail price: S$255

NOVELA sale price: S$179.90

Clarins Double Serum Complete Age Control Concentrate 30ml

Retail price: S$130

NOVELA sale price: S$104

Kiehl’s Clearly Corrective™ Dark Spot Solution (115ml)

Retail price: S$280

NOVELA sale price: S$169.90

Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo (250ml)

Retail price: S$50

NOVELA sale price: S$37.50

Bobbi Brown Soothing Cleansing Oil (400ml)

Retail price: S$139

NOVELA sale price: S$84.90

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette Pillow Talk Dream

Retail price: S$90

NOVELA sale price: S$58.50

YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Bold Lipstick #06

Retail price: S$56

NOVELA sale price: S$47.60

MAC Ring the Alarm Lipstick #665

Retail price: S$36

NOVELA sale price: S$26.90

Shu Uemura Unlimited Breathable Lasting Fluid Foundation

Retail price: S$74

NOVELA sale price: S$55.50

Hermès Un Jardin sur le Nil Eau De Toilette (30ml)

Retail price: S$102

NOVELA sale price: S$69.90

Diptyque Do Son Eau de Parfum (75ML)

Retail price: S$266

NOVELA sale price: S$189.90

Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Cologne (100ml)

Retail price: S$218

NOVELA sale price: S$149.90

Black Friday lucky draw

Every S$150 nett spent in a single receipt gives shoppers a chance to participate in NOVELA’s Black Friday lucky draw.

Here are the prizes.

1st prize

Apple Watch Hermès Series 8, worth S$1,749

One winner

2nd prize

SK-II Facial Treatment Essence and Clear Lotion 2 x 230ML, worth S$405

Five winners

3rd prize

Novela Cash Vouchers S$200, 10 winners

Novela Cash Vouchers S$100, 20 winners

Novela Cash Vouchers S$50, 40 winners

Winners to the lucky draw will be announced on NOVELA’s social media platforms on Dec. 10, so make sure you follow Novela Singapore on Facebook and Telegram.

Gifts and vouchers

There are also free gifts up for grabs.

Those who spend a minimum of S$200 at any NOVELA store, or on the official website, can get a free NOVELA seven-piece travel case organiser. .

With a minimum spending of S$650, shoppers will also receive a free Acca Kappa White Moss Perfume (worth up to S$67).

All free gifts are on a while-stocks-last basis.

Shoppers will also receive cash vouchers of up to S$80, subject to minimum spend.

Spend a minimum of S$300 (in a single receipt) at NOVELA to receive a S$10 cash voucher.

Spend a minimum of S$500 (in a single receipt) at NOVELA to receive a S$25 cash voucher.

Spend a minimum of S$800 (in a single receipt) at NOVELA to receive a S$50 cash voucher.

Spend a minimum of S$1,200 (in a single receipt) at NOVELA to receive a S$80 cash voucher.

You can enjoy these deals via NOVELA’s website, or any of its physical stores located at:

SingPost Centre: 10 Eunos Rd 8, #02-101/102, Singapore 408600

IMM: 2 Jurong East Street 21, #02 – 41, Singapore 609601

Chinatown: Yue Hwa Building, 70 Eu Tong Sen Street, Singapore 059805

[email protected] Novena Square: 238 Thomson Road, #01-36/37 Singapore 307683

Waterway Point: 83 Punggol Central, #01-50 Singapore 828761

Bugis Plus: 201 Victoria Street #02-62/63, Singapore 188067

Happy shopping!

This is a sponsored article by NOVELA.

Top photo from NOVELA