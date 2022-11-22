Move like a Panda, jump like a Ring-tailed Lemur & more to celebrate black & white animals at Mandai Wildlife Reserve till Jan. 2, 2023

Mandai Wildlife Reserve (MWR) will be celebrating the festive season with Festive Wild-erland: A Black & White Celebration from now to Jan. 2, 2023.

During this period, Singapore Zoo, River Wonders and Night Safari will be putting the spotlight on Black and White animals.

Park goers can look forward to festive-themed activities, an augmented reality (AR) animal trail, up-close animal encounters, craft activities and more.

This festive season, embark on a day-to-night experience at MWR with lots of activities for the whole family.

Not sure where to start?

Download MWR’s recommended itineraries to kickstart your festive adventure.

Here is what you can expect:

Monochrome Festive Journey

Celebrate the festive season with Black & White animals across these three wildlife parks:

Singapore Zoo

At the Singapore Zoo, drop by the House of Illusions, a black and white optical illusion exhibition showing how the Grevy’s zebra uses their black and white stripes to distort, camouflage and evade predators.

Next, head over to the Monochrome Maze, a maze that highlights the threats that wildlife faces.

At dead ends, visitors will learn about poachers, bulldozers and characters that pose a threat to wildlife.

To find the exit, visitors should look out for black and white animals.

Lastly, take a picture at the photo-worthy spot at the end to mark your successful journey out of the maze.

Jump like a Ring-tailed Lemur and more at Playful Primates, and discover how Black & White primates of the animal kingdom pull off some of the most amazing feats in the forest canopy.

River Wonders

At Panda-monium Playground, move like a panda and learn how the team keeps the Giant Panda family active by climbing, playing and rolling across the panda playground, just like Le Le.

Visit the Amazon Flooded Festive Forest to soak in the festive mood where you can explore a festive zone showcasing an art wall illustrated by Jun-Yi, an artist from The Animal Project.

Guests can redeem a pack of limited-edition Festive Wild-erland postcards at just S$10, and comes with Conservation Included.

Drop your postcard in the post box and it will be mailed out to your loved ones on your behalf.

Night Safari

Admire the Glowing Forest at the East Lodge where the trees will be lit up as night falls.

Over at Naracoorte Cave on Night Safari’s Wallaby Trail on selected evenings, visitors can also be captivated by Snowfall in the heart of the rainforest, for the first time at Night Safari.

Further up along Wallaby Trail, look out for Night Safari’s newest residents, the Tasmanian devils.

In Singapore for the first time ever, try to spot these tiny but mighty marsupials from Down Under and discover why they are named “devils”. Psst, you might hear them before you see them.

Black & White AR Animal Trail

Make use of an AR web application at photo points to snap photos and interact with AR black and white animals.

At the same time, park goers will be able to learn fun-facts and read keepers’ tales about them.

Guests who completed at least seven out of the 13 stations across any two parks will receive a limited-edition Festive Wild-erland keychain.

Be sure to check this activity out at all three parks.

Animal encounters

Witness the Penguin Parade at the Singapore Zoo where keepers will introduce the penguins and share more about them with guests.

At River Wonders, be dazzled by the Pelican Parade where keepers will bring the pelicans out for an afternoon walk every weekend and introduce them to guests.

Penguin Parade

Park: Singapore Zoo

Date: Nov 23, 24, 30, Dec 1, 7, 8, 10, 14, 15, 17, 21, 22, 24, 28, 29, 31

Time: 5:30pm

Capacity: 30 pax

Price: S$8

Pelican Parade

Park: River Wonders

Date: Weekends

Time: 3:15pm to 3:45pm

Holiday Craftivities

Visitors can also try their hand at creating their own wreath and terrarium. Spread some holiday cheer by gifting it to your loved ones.

Date: Weekends and daily from Dec 19 to 26

Time: 11am to 5pm

Location: House of Illusions (Singapore Zoo) and Panda Courtyard (River Wonders)

Price: S$15

Friends of Wildlife Members’ exclusive

Friends of Wildlife members will be entitled to an additional gift redemption if they complete at least seven stations during the Black & White AR Animal Tral.

Members will enjoy 20 per cent off Penguin Parade and Holiday Craftivities.

Find out how to become a FOW member here.

12 Days of Enrichment

Countdown to Christmas with your favourite animal friends.

Don’t miss the 12 Advent Calendar days of Enrichment where each day, a featured animal will join in the festivities to do something fun and keep themselves physically and mentally stimulated.

Parks: Singapore Zoo, River Wonders, Night Safari

Date: Dec. 15 to 26, 2022

Location: Various animal exhibits

Arrive dressed in your best Black & White

Guests who arrive dressed in Black and White will receive a free Panda magnet.

In addition, post a picture on social media of your Black and White outfit at any of the activity stations to run for best dressed and stand a chance to win S$40 worth of merchandise weekly.

Soak in the year end festivities with these majestic Black and White animals and book your tickets here.

This sponsored article by Mandai Wildlife Group made the writer want to learn more about Black & White animals.

Images via Mandai Wildlife Group and Chong Rei