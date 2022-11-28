Here’s a 1-day Christmas itinerary idea for families who want to do everything at one place

The past couple of years have been rocky, no thanks to Covid-19.

While most countries have opened up and are now welcoming tourists, there might still be people who are not comfortable travelling and/or are not willing to pay for expensive flight tickets to spend their holidays overseas.

If you don’t have year-end travel plans and are not sure about where to go with your family this Christmas, fret not.

We have a one-day Christmas itinerary crafted for families who want a fun day out without having to shuttle around Singapore.

The hidden gem: HarbourFront Centre

From now till Dec. 26, HarbourFront Centre (HFC) will be having a slew of promotions and workshops that will delight folks of all ages.

Indulge in dazzling deals such as 1-for-1 treatments, S$15 off gift sets and enjoy up to 60 per cent off at various stores!

Here’s how you can have a fun-filled day at HFC:

Go for an early lunch at Hitoyoshi Yoshi Sushi

Take some cute family pics with Christmas-themed installations located around the mall

Capture precious moments at HFC’s picturesque 7m tall Christmas tree, located at Level 1 North Atrium.

Environmentally conscious Singaporeans will be pleased to know that 40 per cent of the Christmas decorations at HFC are made out of recycled materials.

The mall also upcycles props instead of making new ones (Christmas tree ornaments such as flowers made out of clothes pegs and iridescent flowers made from CDs).

Don’t forget to look out for the flowery interactive installation around the tree! Have a go at the blooming flowers ​​which will automatically “bloom” when you walk past it.

Alternatively, pose for a family photo at the garden bench or lighted arches located at Level 3’s enrichment corridor, where colourful flowers and Christmas presents surround you.

This installation runs from now till Dec. 26, 2022.

Shopping time!

Besides Christmas themed installations, HFC will also be dropping pocket-friendly deals this festive season.

If you’ve yet to buy presents and are on a budget, look forward to these HFC exclusive deals curated just for you.

Bakery Cuisine Gift Shop

20 per cent off Christmas log cakes and bread

Beryl’s

S$5 off with S$60 purchase

S$15 off with S$150 purchase

Bio Organicare

S$10 off Pom Pom Scalp Express (U.P: S$68)

Bloom into U

10 per cent off min. spend S$50

Melvados

S$45 for selected 1kg log cakes

MODE Aesthetics

1-for-1 Fat Freeze at S$98 (U.P: S$796)

HIFU Facelift at S$68 (U.P: S$288)

Moley Apparels

20 per cent off storewide with any purchase

Mothercare

Year end sale up to 60 per cent off

The Skin Professional Studio

S$85 Korean facial treatments (U.P: S$138)

Top up S$30 for depuff eye treatment

DIY your own Christmas decorations and jewellery with free workshops

Redeem a free pass at the information counter located at level three to any of the four Christmas workshops at Agora Colearning at #04-01 when you spend a minimum of S$80 at HFC shops.

You can also DIY your own Christmas wreath using Hama Beads.

DIY Hama Beads Wreath Workshop

Here are more workshops for you to choose from.

Tea time at 55 Degree Celsius

Add on to the festive mood with these Christmas sweet treats at 55 Degree Celsius, valid from now till Dec. 26, 2022.

Rest and relax with a facial treat at The Skin Professional Studio

Deal: $85 Korean Facial Treatment (U.P. S$138)

Valid from now till Dec. 26, 2022.

Treat yourself to a full relaxation package with a top up of S$30 for Depuff Eye Treatment with any of the facial treatments purchased.

Or, you can enjoy a scalp treatment at Bio Organicare instead

Deal: S$10 off Pom Pom Scalp Express Treatment (U.P. S$68)

Valid from now till Dec. 26, 2022.

Rack your brains at The Escape Artist

Now that you’re feeling recharged, it’s time for an escape room game!

Nothing screams “bonding time” more than you and your family being stuck in a space and solving puzzles together.

Dinner at Seoul Garden

To top it all off, shoppers can take part in a lucky draw and redeem gifts with their purchase.

When you spend a minimum of S$50, you’ll stand a chance to win a True Fitness annual membership and a G-Shock watch worth S$1,785.

For more information on the promotion and workshops, you can visit HarbourFront Centre’s website.

This article is sponsored by HarbourFront Centre.