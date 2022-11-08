I showed my grandma love by feeding her because that’s what she has always done for me

I love my nai nai (grandmother), I really do.

After all, she has done so much for the family and spent the past 28 years of my life taking care of me.

Now that I’m working and she’s in her golden years, I decided to do something special for her to repay her for all the meals she has cooked for me growing up.

By this, I mean feeding her with all my favourite food because that’s what she has always done for me.

Nai nai and I

But first, some context about my relationship with my nai nai.

I have a closer-than-average relationship with my nai nai because she was the one who looked after me when both my parents were working.

She was the one who prepared my daily lunches when I was growing up and looked after daily affairs of the household, from doing the dishes to washing the laundry and ironing the clothes.

Some might say that my sister and I were “spoilt” as a result of my nai nai’s help, but I’d like to think that she made our entire family’s lives easier by allowing us to focus on our primary responsibilities (school for my sister and I, work for my mum and dad).

Grandmother of All Sales

That’s why I was stoked to find out that Grab would be holding its Grandmother of All Sales from Nov. 1 to 21 on GrabFood and GrabMart.

Not only would I be able to get 50 per cent off combo sets and bundle deals, I could also get free delivery (capped at S$4) with GrabUnlimited, stackable with these deals.

This was the perfect chance for me to treat my nai nai to some seriously good food at a great price.

Besides this, customers can also expect:

30 per cent off menu-wide on Super Brands every Wednesday

Up to 20 per cent off menu-wide for selected merchants

Maki-San

First, I kickstarted our gastronomic experience by ordering the Little San Bundle for two from Maki-San, which consisted of:

2 x DIY Little San

2 x Drinks

50 per cent off

Usual Price: S$28.80

Promo Price: S$14.40

My nai nai seldom gets the chance to eat Japanese food as she usually sticks to cuisines she’s already familiar with, so I thought this would be a great appetiser for her before we got started on the mains.

Ever the lover of rice and new things, my nai nai proclaimed that the two Little San sushi rolls were “hen hao chi”, which translates to “very nice to eat”.

Burger King

Next, I decided to order the Mushroom Swiss and Spicy Chicken King bundle from Burger King, which came with:

1 x Spicy Chicken Burger

1 x Mushroom Swiss Double Burger

2 x Onion Rings (L)

2 x Coke Zero Sugar (S)

50 per cent off

Usual Price: S$30.50

Promo Price: S$15.25

My nai nai is a huge fan of burgers and western food in general, so it was no surprise that the spicy chicken burger and onion rings were right up her alley.

It was also great that the bundle came with Coke Zero Sugar as well since we preferred a drink that was less sweet.

The Ice Cream Store

For dessert, I decided to order the Perfect Pleasure Bundle from The Ice Cream Store, which came with:

2 x Ben & Jerry’s ice cream pints

1 x box of Magnum Mini

50 per cent off

Usual Price: S$35.60

Promo Price: S$17.80

My nai nai loves chocolate and I like peanut butter, so I got us New York Super Fudge Chunk and Netflix & Chilll’d to share, whilst letting her bring home the box of dark chocolate Magnum Mini:

The Soup Spoon

As the work day progressed and tea time soon rolled around, I checked my Grab app for what was available.

Still quite full from lunch earlier, I decided to get us the Union Bundle for 3 Pax from The Soup Spoon.

This consisted of three soup mains, drinks and sides which my nai nai and I could enjoy for dinner later on.

50 per cent off

Usual Price: S$78

Promo Price: S$39

Afterthoughts

At the end of the day, I asked my nai nai what she thought of all the food I ordered for us and she replied “hen hao, hen hao, chi de hen bao”, which translates to “very good, very good, eat until very full”.

As my nai nai is a simple person who is easy to please, it didn’t take much for me to put a smile on her face.

All I had to do to show my appreciation for her was to treat her to a sumptuous meal.

I even managed to save S$12 worth of delivery fees on top of all the deals with GrabUnlimited.

If you too want to feed your grandma and make her full, consider ordering food from Grab’s Grandmother of All Sales.

Besides this, Grab has also created an AR filter for you and your grandma to try out as an after meal bonding activity.

From now till Nov. 21, Grab will be giving away a S$20 GrabFood voucher for users who use this filter and tag Grab on their socials.

All you have to do is:

Use the IG filter

Upload it onto your IG stories and tag @grabfoodsg and @grab_sg

Remember to make your account public

This giveaway is open to Singaporean residents only.

Click here to order from the Grandmother of All Sales now.

This sponsored article by Grab allowed this writer to show her love to her nai nai through food.

Top images via Melanie Lim