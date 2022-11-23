Back

Giant offering food, gift & decor deals from S$1, holding year-end Pasar Malam at Tampines till Dec. 4, 2022

Read this and your wallet will thank you.

Natalie Teo | November 23, 2022, 06:30 PM

The festive season is here and for the first time in two years, we can finally gather in large groups and celebrate the season proper.

As it is, my calendar is already packed with social gatherings and meetups with friends that I haven’t seen in ages.

And while I’m excited to catch up and welcome the new year together, my wallet is groaning at how much I’d have to spend taking food to potlucks and buying gifts.

Fortunately, I’ve found myself a budget-friendly solution for all my party needs with Giant’s one-stop hypermarket solution.

Whether it's gifts, food or even decor, Giant has everything you need for a party that won’t break the bank.

Gift exchange ideas

Not sure what to get your friend’s kid?

You can’t go wrong with this giant 100cm plush bear (S$20), which will make a lovely cuddly gift for a child, or your lonely friend.

stacked pyramid of giant bear plushies Image courtesy of Giant

Those on a budget can also check out the affordable range of household appliances from S$10, including this versatile MAG hand blender at S$10.

hand blender in a box Image courtesy of Giant

The Vinnfier Memento 2 TWS Earbuds (S$49.90, U.P S$59.90) will make the perfect gift for those long train rides spent bingeing the latest Netflix series.

wireless earbuds Image courtesy of Giant

Water-resistant and with an ultra-long playtime of seven hours (22 hours with battery case), you will never have to worry about running low on a charge.

Don’t forget the kiddos and the young at heart with The X-Shot Skins Last Stand (S$35, U.P. S$39), which allows one to unleash 14 foam darts in seconds.

toy gun Image courtesy of Giant

Eat and drink your fill

At a very reasonable price of S$1, snack on these Meadows Truffle Potato Chips to your heart’s content.

bag of truffle flavored potato chips Image courtesy of Giant

This crowd favourite will be a hit at any party.

Follow up by washing it down with your drink of choice.

My pick is the M Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon for that touch of ✨class✨.

a bottle of red wine Image courtesy of Giant

If alcohol isn’t your thing, a hearty sip of the Meadows Chocolate Malt Drink should do the trick.

chocolate malt drink Image courtesy of Giant

Those with a sweet tooth will love this seasonal advent calendar from Cadbury.

cadbury chocolate in an advent calendar Image courtesy of Giant

It even comes with an adorable cutout door hanger to show Santa where he should leave those presents.

Host with the most

If it’s your turn to host this year, save time and still whip up a delicious spread for your guests with these Oliver’s Tempura Chicken Nuggets (S$3) and Seara Frozen Chicken Wings (S$7.55, U.P. S$8.90).

bag of frozen chicken nuggets Image courtesy of Giant

 

bag of frozen chicken wings Image courtesy of Giant

For a quick dessert, the Betty Crocker Fudge Brownie Mix (S$4, U.P. S$4.90) is a great go-to.

You can even jazz up a basic brownie with these hacks to level up your game, or top it off with a scoop of Meadows Chocolate Ice Cream.

boxed brownie mix and chocolate ice cream Image courtesy of Giant

To get your guests into the festive mood, decorations play a big part.

various christmas decorations Image courtesy of Giant

With decor options priced at S$1, S$2 and S$5, you can go as crazy as you want.

Christmas celebrations just aren’t complete without a tree, so visit your nearest Giant Hypermarket to pick one from S$20.

First-ever Giant pasar malam

Besides great deals for the festive season, Giant will be hosting its first-ever Giant pasar malam from now till Dec. 4, 2022 at Giant Tampines Hypermarket carpark.

night market Image courtesy of Giant

If you’re driving, parking is free.

There will also be free shuttle buses from Tampines and Bedok MRT station.

Celebrate Christmas the Singapore way with an exciting lineup of food stores and games, as well as a Christmas light up.

Pick from an endless array of food choices as well, with stalls selling Taiwan crispy chicken, Ramly burgers and durian fritters satay, just to name a few.

To sweeten the deal, all cooked food purchases at the pasar malam will entitle you to a S$5 off S$80 Giant Shopping voucher, redeemable at Giant Tampines Hypermarket and all Giant stores in Singapore.

From Fridays to Sundays, the first 1,000 shoppers who pay with the yuu app will also get a free packet of Meadows Truffle Potato Chips.

Check out Giant’s Christmas catalogue to see their Christmas offerings, and their Lower Prices That Last for budget-friendly selections.

This sponsored article by Giant made the author want to throw a Christmas party even though it isn’t her turn this year.

Top image via Giant Singapore

