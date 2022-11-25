Stand to win S$300,000 worth of vouchers & staycays at The Clan Hotel, Oasia Resorts Sentosa when you shop at Far East Malls

If you’re a frequent shopper, you would know that good deals are often hard to come by.

Fortunately, Far East Malls is feeling generous this festive season.

Sure-win: Over 100 staycations, S$300,000 worth of e-Vouchers and more

Get rewarded for your Christmas shopping when you spend a minimum of S$30 in a single receipt at any of Far East’s 17 malls from now till Dec. 25.

Shoppers can claim a prize via the shopFarEast by playing a Christmas-themed sure-win mini game -Tap & Win.

Here’s a list of the participating malls:

Bijou Clarke Quay Central Far East Square Greenwich V HillV2 Hougang 1 Icon Village Junction 10 Katong V Lucky Chinatown Mess Hall at Sentosa Orchard Central Pacific Plaza Riverside Point Square 2 West Coast Plaza Woods Square

Stand a chance to win free hotel stays at Oasia Resorts Sentosa and The Clan Hotel, over S$300,000 worth of Far East Malls e-Vouchers and more.

Last-minute shoppers for Christmas gifts will appreciate this one.

Get your hands on limited Christmas gift wrappers and sticker packs at Orchard Central, Clarke Quay Central, Square 2, and West Coast Plaza with minimum spend of S$30 in a single receipt.

Here’s what it looks like:

For more information on the shopFarEast app, click here.

Christmas Village at Orchard Central

Besides its exclusive offerings, Far East Malls will also be sprucing up Orchard Central and other Far East Malls with vibrant Christmas decorations.

Inspired by the “12 Days of Christmas” festive jingle, this visual spectacle features a Christmas village depicting the festivities of Christmas.

Stand a chance to win a S$50 Far East Malls e-Voucher when you post a picture on Instagram of yourself with the Christmas photo wall with the hashtag #FarEastMall.

Winners will be announced weekly via Far East Mall’s Instagram page from Nov. 18 to Dec. 23.

Fun festive activities for all

After doing your Christmas shopping, don’t forget to redeem exciting workshop or activity passes with a minimum spend of S$50 in a single receipt (at selected malls).

These passes can be redeemed over the concierge counters at Orchard Central, Clarke Quay Central, and West Coast Plaza.

Choose from the following activities:

X-Scap8 at Orchard Central

Select from one of the following activities:

Infinity & Beyond - High Elements (1 player) (U.P. S$35)

Smash Lab - Solo Smashing (1 player) (U.P. S$35)

Sandbox VR at Orchard Central

Attend a free Sandbox VR session (U.P. S$45).

Walking on Sunshine at Orchard Central

Unleash your inner Picasso at a three-hour art jamming session (U.P. S$45).

The Polliwogs at Clarke Quay Central

Get a free Play Pass for one adult and one child (U.P. up to S$35).

Art Village at West Coast Plaza

Enjoy a three-hour art jamming session (U.P. S$70) at Art Village.

Member Exclusive Perks

shopFarEast members can also enjoy app-exclusive deals when they shop at Far East Malls this festive season.

Here are some deals and rewards you can expect:

HaveFun

Grab your friends and family for a Christmas karaoke night at HaveFun.

Enjoy a complimentary Skewers Set A (U.P S$16.90) when you purchase HaveFun's 2-Hours Free 1-Hour Singing Package (S$38 per hour, per room)at Lucky Chinatown.

Dig into Skewers Set A, which is inclusive of Garlic Chicken Cutlet, Seaweed Beancurd, Shiitake Mushroom and more.

If you can’t sing, at least you can eat.

Black Cherry

If you need a little perk-me-up, this deal’s for you.

Receive a complimentary cup of coffee (U.P. S$5) at Black Cherry with any purchase.

To redeem the cup of coffee, follow Black Cherry’s Instagram page and present it to the staff at BIJOU. Limited quantities daily, so do head down early.

LUMINE

Get your Christmas fit on at LUMINE.

Redeem a S$10 LUMINE e-Voucher with 100SFE$ (shopFarEast points) to enjoy S$10 off your next purchase at their Clarke Quay Central store.

Virtual Room

Enter the metaverse with S$10 off any Virtual Room game at Lucky Chinatown for an immersive VR experience played in groups of 2-4 where you get to interact, talk and work together to solve the mission.

If you’re already a shopFarEast member, take this opportunity to redeem a Virtual Room Voucher (U.P. S$49) with just 100 SFE$.

A.M Aesthetics

Look gorgeous this Christmas with A.M Pigment eraser at S$128 at Orchard Central.

This deal by A.M Aesthetics is inclusive of one session of their signature PICO toning and one session of TA injection.

If you’re not already a shopFarEast member, sign up now and key in the exclusive promo code SOLMS10 on the shopFarEast App to receive a S$10 Far East Malls e-Voucher. Limited redemptions available.

