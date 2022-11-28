Just like how cheese goes well with wine, here are 3 ways you can pair your tea with food

Wine is often paired with a variety of foods to enhance their flavours, textures and qualities.

It is well known that red wine goes well with steaks while white wine is often paired with fish.

But did you know that your next gastronomic experience could be highly elevated with the perfect cup of tea?

How to pair tea

Tea has a diverse flavour profile and just like wine, you can pair tea with food.

These are the four main categories in tea, according to the School of Tea:

White

Green

Oolong

Black

What determines the subtlety or intensity of tea is the processing of the tea leaves.

When tea-pairing, one is encouraged to take the weight of the dish on the palate into consideration when choosing your tea.

For instance, a green tea can would pair comfortably with a light white fish dish. Meanwhile, a stronger black tea would enhance the flavours of a curry.

If tea-pairing seems intimidating to you, you can try some of these combinations, with some help from Dilmah’s tea-inspired guide to tea pairing.

And no, we’re not about to suggest your run-of-the-mill tea accompaniments like toast or biscuits.

Dilmah Green Tea with Jasmine

Goes well with: Sweet fruits like melon

Dilmah’s Green Tea with Jasmine has an aromatic fragrance and floral notes, and is thus perfect for a relaxing afternoon tea.

Green tea, which is of East Asian origin, has many health benefits, including reducing the risk of heart disease and improving insulin sensitivity.

If you’re feeling peckish, the beverage goes well with any kind of melon as the subtle profile of the tea will help to enhance the natural sweetness of the fruit.

Dilmah Premium

Goes well with: Strong flavours like certain cheeses

Dilmah Premium is made from Ceylon tea leaves, a type of black tea that is a familiar favourite among tea drinkers.

Like red wine, black tea has a high concentration of tannin, which gives it a robust and astringent taste.

And just like red wine, black tea can be enjoyed with a side of cheese.

For starters, go for mild cheeses like creamy camembert or sweet young gouda.

Dilmah English Breakfast

Goes well with: Hearty food like chicken satay

As its name suggests, the black tea-based beverage goes well with a hearty classic English breakfast that usually consists of eggs, sausages and carbs.

But Dilmah also recommends pairing its English breakfast tea with some chicken satay and peanut sauce.

The smokiness from the chicken satay and the robust flavours of the satay sauce will complement the rich and strong English breakfast tea, without overpowering it.

More tea-pairing possibilities

