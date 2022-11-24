Enjoy 50% off with minimum spend of S$799 at COURTS Online Black Friday Sale

Electronics and furniture retailer COURTS is currently having a Black Friday Sale.

If you’re thinking of getting some big-ticket items, this will be a good time for you to look at their extensive catalogue and consider making your purchases at COURTS Online.

You can also check out the exclusive items with massive price-cuts, only available online!

Here are some of the Top Picks at COURTS Online:

Usual price: S$749

Discounted price: S$398

Usual price: S$1,199

Discounted price: S$509

Usual price: S$299

Discounted price: S$229

Usual price: S$359

Discounted price: S$309

Usual price: S$429

Discounted price: S$239

To enjoy a 50% discount on your online purchases, simply enter the promo code “BLACK50” when you cart out with a minimum spend of S$799.

For smaller purchases, don’t worry, you can still get 25% off with no minimum spend with the promo code “FLASH”.

What’s more, there’s free sitewide delivery this Black Friday! The sale starts at 12am on Nov. 25.

Happy shopping!

Top image via COURTS

This sponsored piece that’s brought to you by COURTS makes the writer thankful for sales.