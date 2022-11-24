Enjoy 50% off with minimum spend of S$799 at COURTS Online Black Friday Sale

Electronics and furniture retailer COURTS is currently having a Black Friday Sale.
If you’re thinking of getting some big-ticket items, this will be a good time for you to look at their extensive catalogue and consider making your purchases at COURTS Online.
You can also check out the exclusive items with massive price-cuts, only available online!
Here are some of the Top Picks at COURTS Online:
1. Google Mobile Pixel 6A (128GB, Charcoal)
Usual price: S$749
Discounted price: S$398
2. Hisense 55in 4K UHD Smart TV
Usual price: S$1,199
Discounted price: S$509
3. Tp-Link Tapo RV10 Robot Vacuum & Mop
Usual price: S$299
Discounted price: S$229
4. Apple Airpods Pro (2nd Generation, 2022)
Usual price: S$359
Discounted price: S$309
5. Philips Cordless Handstick Vacuum Cleaner 4000 Series
Usual price: S$429
Discounted price: S$239
To enjoy a 50% discount on your online purchases, simply enter the promo code “BLACK50” when you cart out with a minimum spend of S$799.
For smaller purchases, don’t worry, you can still get 25% off with no minimum spend with the promo code “FLASH”.
What’s more, there’s free sitewide delivery this Black Friday! The sale starts at 12am on Nov. 25.
Happy shopping!
Top image via COURTS
This sponsored piece that’s brought to you by COURTS makes the writer thankful for sales.
