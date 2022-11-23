Car Carnival at Kranji with live performances & classic car display on Nov. 26, 2022

Do you like cars? Do you want to buy one? Or look around for fun?

Look no further.

Carros Centre has been offering a plethora of automobile-related services, such as sale of cars, leasing, repairing, grooming and hardware sprucing just to name a few.

Emerging from two years of Covid-19 disruptions, the Carros community now has more than 100 car dealers and over 200 automotive-related merchants in place to cater to various vehicle-owner’s needs.

Located at 60 Jalan Lam Huat within Sungei Kadut, a stone’s throw away from Kranji MRT, the one-stop centre is designed to satiate all car owners’ appetite given that it is the largest freehold automotive mega hub for all things vehicle-related.

Having crossed the 200-merchants threshold in the hub, a celebration is called for.

Carros Centre will be celebrating their official opening on Nov. 26 by holding a carnival at the hub.

The public will be treated to live performances by local bands, such as Uberduber and SgLittleBand, while petrolheads can head down to ogle at the timeless automobile models on display.

Some brands of classic cars on display include Mercedes, BMW, MG and Triumph, and more.

In addition, Carros Centre will be holding a promotion till the end of 2022 where customers can enjoy mega discounts. Some of the ongoing promotions are featured below:

Time for a fiesta

Carros Centre sets itself apart with its focus on building a strong automotive culture and community, hosting numerous automotive events and car meets with its spacious open-air rooftop car park on the seventh floor.

The European Mobile Media Association (EMMA) Competition series, Wicked Wallop, 9tro Alliance Car Meet, and [email protected] were previously held there.

This time, the public will get to witness classic cars gracing the seventh floor rooftop space.

Up all night to get lucky

If you happen to be purchasing a car at Carros Centre in November and December 2022, you can qualify for the grand draw.

What’s so grand about it? Well, you can win up to S$8,888 in cash.

Cash prizes of S$3,888 and S$1,888 are also up for grabs, lessening that hole in your bank account to varying degrees.

For those who might not have such deep pockets, spending a minimum of S$100 on a single receipt within the same time period qualifies you for the consolation draw, where you can win more prizes.

How much can you win? The total prize pool is worth more than $10,000. Also very huat.

Cash prizes of S$888, S$688, S$388, S$188 and S$88 will be up for grabs. Other prizes such as iPhone 14 (256GB), iPads, iWatches, 50” smart TVs, Takashimaya vouchers and others will be up for grabs as well.

Consider me consoled.

You can head to either the Carros Centre website or scan the QR code on the event poster to participate by entering your details and uploading a photo of your receipt as proof of the transaction.

The date to look out for is Jan. 5, 2023, when the lucky draw will be held. Winners will be contacted by phone.

All images courtesy of Carros Centre