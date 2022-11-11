Disney, Pixar, Marvel & Star Wars-themed exhibits at 16 malls around S’pore from Nov. 11 to Dec. 31, 2022

If you’re racking your brains over what to do during the school holidays at the end of the year, fret not.

In collaboration with Disney, CapitaLand will be setting up Disney-themed exhibits at 16 of its malls, which means you only need to travel as far as your nearest neighbourhood mall.

The exhibits include characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.

Kids (or adult fans, we’re not judging!), can look forward to the likes of Elsa from “Frozen”, the Avengers, and X-wing starfighter.

Here are the locations for various exhibits.

Disney

Aperia

Bedok Mall

Pixar

IMM

JCube

SingPost Centre

Westgate

Marvel

Bugis Junction

Funan

Plaza Singapura/The Atrium Orchard

Star Wars

Raffles City

Light and music projections and pop-up stores

Two of the malls will also have light and music projections on their inner facade.

Catch projections of:

“Star Wars: Andor” at Raffles City from Nov. 11 to Nov. 20.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” at Bugis Junction from Nov. 25 to Dec. 4.

Shoppers can also browse merchandise at Disney-themed pop-up at Tampines Mall, Bugis Junction, Bugis+, Funan, Raffles City, Junction 8 and Westgate.

Here are the specific dates.

Now till Jan. 20, 2023:

Raffles City, L2 Atrium

Now till Jan. 24, 2023:

Tampines Mall, L1 Concourse

Nov. 14, 2022 Now till Jan. 27, 2023:

Junction 8, L2 Atrium

Nov. 16, 2022 Now till Jan. 28, 2023:

Westgate, L1 Atrium (Indoor space)

Nov. 21, 2022 till Jan. 26, 2023:

Bugis Junction, L1 Hylam Street Atrium

Bugis+, L2 Atrium

Nov. 28, 2022 till Jan. 20, 2023:

Funan, B2 Atrium

The stores will feature a wide range of merchandise from 20 local brands including Klosh, L’zzie, Shop The Paw, The Elly Store and more.

Promotions

By completing tasks in the CapitaStar App, members of the public can get eVouchers and bonus rewards, to collect all five Disney’s “From Our Family To Yours” stamps.

Each completed collection will let shoppers win one million STAR$®.(S$1,000 worth of eCapitaVouchers)

Those who spend S$150 from Monday to Friday will also receive S$10 eCapitaVoucher rewards or Mini-Stamps via the CapitaStar App.

DBS/POSB Cardmembers can also link their CapitaStar account to DBS PayLah!, and purchase / Gift $100 eCapitaVoucher in a single transaction with DBS/POSB Credit or Debit Cards to receive S$10 eCapitaVouchers.

Frequent CapitaLand malls but not yet using their app? Download the CapitaStar App with the promo code <CAPITASTAR> to receive a S$5 eCapitaVoucher now.

More activities after Christmas

CapitaLand’s launch of “From Our Family To Yours” is among a range of activities for Disney fans and shoppers.

In 2023, shoppers can expect more seasonal activities such as the Lunar New Year in January, the school holiday period in June, and the festive celebrations in December.

Check out the poster below for more details on the mechanics.

You can read the Terms and Conditions and find more information here.

This is a sponsored article by CapitaLand Malls.

Top photo from CapitaLand