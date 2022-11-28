Back

Buy any Christmas products from Cadbury S’pore, stand to win a 4D3N cruise or S$300 worth of dinner vouchers

The lucky draw runs from now until Dec. 31, 2022.

Adelene Wee | November 28, 2022, 06:00 PM

Those who want to stand a chance to win a 4D3N cruise trip, listen up.

For the festive season, Cadbury is organising a Christmas buy and win contest that runs from now till Dec. 31 2022.

How to qualify

To qualify for the redemption draw, participants will need to purchase any Cadbury Christmas products in a single transaction. This will give you one chance in the draw.

Purchases can be made either online via RedMart, or in participating supermarkets like FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant and Sheng Siong.

Here’s what you can get:

1. TONE TINY GIFT (S$10.90)

 

Gift your loved ones a tiny gift pack with mini chocolate bars made with honey and almond nougat. 

2. CADBURY MILK TRAY (S$9.90)

Gift the Cadbury Milk Tray to your loved ones this Christmas.

Flavours include: 

  • Caramel Softy

  • Hazelnut Swirl

  • White Truffle

  • Raspberries & Cream

  • Orange Truffle

  • Salted Caramel Charm

  • Truffle Heart

  • Honey Crunch

  • Fudge Duet

  • Perfect Praline

3. CADBURY ADVENT CALENDAR (S$4.90)

 

Countdown to Christmas with your loved ones this year with 24 days of Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate goodness.



4. CADBURY ROSES (S$16.90)

The Cadbury Roses features an assorted mix of individually wrapped milk, white and dark  chocolate.

 5. MARSHMALLOW SANTA SHAREPACK (S$5.90)

Surprise your loved ones with Santa-shaped milk chocolate with marshmallows.

 

6.CADBURY FAVOURITES (S$9.90)

 

Cadbury Favourites are made of: 

  • Cadbury Dairy Milk

  • Crunchie

  • Flake

  • Caramello

  • Boost

  • Picnic

  • Moro

  • Cherry Ripe

  • Old Gold

  • Turkish Delight

  • Dream

 

7.CADBURY MAGICAL ELVES (S$5.90)

Enjoy the festive season with the elves-shaped chocolate with popping candy.

10 sets of Grand Prizes

10 people will win a 4D3N Royal Caribbean cruise trip for two adults and two children from Singapore to Penang, then to Phuket and back to Singapore.

 

50 sets of Consolation Prizes

50 other winners will get S$300 worth of Christmas dining vouchers for four people from Klook.

Winners can fill their stomach to their heart’s content from this list of available restaurants on Klook.

Some of these restaurants include:

  • Sushi Jiro in PARKROYAL COLLECTION and Keppel Bay

  • J65 at JEN Singapore Tanglin

  • Tong Ah Seafood restaurant

  • Edge at Pan Pacific Singapore

  • Mischief at Esplanade

How to participate

  1. Purchase any Cadbury Christmas products in a single receipt.

  2. WhatsApp your full name, last four digits of your NRIC, email address and a photo of the receipt to 81413668.

Grab your Cadbury Christmas products here to stand a chance to enjoy a magical Christmas.

*The contest period will last from Nov. 1 at 00:00 am till Dec. 31, 2022, 23:59 pm. The organiser reserves the right to revise the contest period at any time without prior notice or assign any reason whatsoever. All submissions received after the contest period shall be null and void without further notice.

This sponsored article with Cadbury made the writer crave chocolate.

All images by Cadbury Chocolate.

