Bacterial infections resistant to antibiotics could cause more deaths than cancer. Don’t let that happen.

In a world where we need to worry about economic meltdowns, nuclear war and climate change, we really should refrain from adding to the list of things that can wipe out civilisation as we know it.

One of these potential world-ending disasters is entirely man-made. The bad news is that it is already causing lots of deaths.

But the good news? We can avert the crisis, if we act smart and act now.

Antibiotics

Almost everyone has fallen ill and been prescribed antibiotics. But perhaps not everyone knows what antibiotics actually do.

Antibiotics aren’t magic pills that miraculously treat all kinds of illnesses. They are only able to help fight infections caused by bacteria. They do this by either killing the bacteria or making it more difficult for the bacteria to grow and multiply, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to Health Hub Singapore, antibiotics should only be used for bacterial infections. For example, these include bacterial lung infections that cause pneumonia, strep throat infections or bacterial skin infections.

But take note – antibiotics are meant to fight bacterial infections i.e. caused by bacteria. They are not meant as treatment for viral infections i.e. infections caused by viruses.

Some common ailments caused by viruses include the common cold, flu (influenza), Hand Foot Mouth Disease and the infamous Covid-19.

Taking antibiotics if you’re suffering from a viral infection does not help. In fact, misusing them makes things worse and will have no benefit on treating your viral illness.

Repercussions from misusing antibiotics

The UK’s National Health Service states that the overuse of antibiotics in recent years has led to them becoming less effective, and giving rise to the emergence of "superbugs".

These are strains of bacteria that have developed resistance to many different types of antibiotics, including the dreaded methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA. It can cause severe infections, such as pneumonia (infection in the lung), sepsis (infection in the blood) or even death.

Overusing antibiotics therefore means that their effectiveness is reduced for treatment when it is really needed.

With drug-resistant bugs emerging, complications caused by them can increase the length of a hospital stay, and in turn, drive up the costs of medical care.

And without effective antibiotics, illnesses caused by such superbugs become harder to treat, possibly resulting in disability or even death.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) to be one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity. According to Chris Murray, a lead author of a systematic analysis, antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections are directly responsible for 1.27 million deaths in 2019, and its magnitude is estimated to be as large as HIV or malaria. Locally, there are antibiotic-resistant cases in Singapore.

If left unchecked, it is projected antimicrobial resistance could cause as many as 10 million deaths worldwide by 2050, more than diabetes or cancer.

Things patients should not do

So now we know that misusing antibiotics is a definite no-no, what can we do to stop the rise of superbugs?

First of all, you should strictly follow your doctor’s advice when taking antibiotics. Always check in with your doctor if unsure how to take it.

Here’s what NOT to do when it comes to antibiotics.

Don’t take antibiotics for a viral infection such as the flu or Covid-19.

Don’t insist that your doctor prescribe you antibiotics if it’s unnecessary.

Do not save your leftover antibiotics for the next time you fall ill.

Don’t share antibiotics with others.

Do not adjust your dosage

We don’t want a nightmare scenario where a superbug resists all our efforts of treatment and wipes out all life on Earth. It would be just as depressing as a robot uprising and apocalypse, except in this case, it would be even worse because we have ways to prevent it.

Don’t let the superbugs win.

