6 uniquely S'porean things to do by yourself or with loved ones this festive season

It’s been a couple of years since we’ve been able to go all out for the festive season.

Fortunately, there’s no shortage of things to do in our first restriction-free Christmas since pre-pandemic times.

Here’s a compilation of six things to do around the island this festive season.

1. Space Fest @ EXPO

Planning a family day out? Then Space Fest @ EXPO might be right up your alley.

With food, shopping, and entertainment (for both kids and grown-ups), there’ll be something for every member of the family.

Try out Singapore’s first 5D virtual-reality cinema experience, or enjoy a spot of live music at the screening zone outside Hall 4.

Meanwhile, kids can look forward to a giant inflatable playground, kiddy go-kart, and a slew of other educational space-themed activities.

There’ll also be nine live screenings of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches (schedule below), so bring your soccer kakis along.

(And unlike the actual event, there’ll be alcohol. Just sayin’.)

Seating is free, so come early to chope your seat — or mat, if you’re so inclined to bring one.

Use the promo code MS10OFF for 10 per cent off entrance tickets for Activity Shuttle Zone 1 — where kids will get to take on the role of a space cadet while attending a workshop, playing an arcade game, and participating in VR activities.

Purchase your tickets for Activity Shuttle Zone 1 here.

Alternatively, pay a visit to Activity Shuttle Zone 2, where you can find Singapore’s largest inflatable theme park.

Tickets for Activity Shuttle Zone 2 can be purchased here.

Where: Singapore EXPO

When: Dec. 3 to 30, 2022

Event details here.

2. Pasar Malam

I know, I know. Pasar malams may not seem particularly Christmassy, but hear me out.

Not only is admission free, there’s also no shortage of food, games, and shopping.

They’re also conveniently located in the heartland, so you don’t even have to travel to town.

Besides, it’s undeniable that there’s a kind of festive atmosphere at pasar malams.

A very Singaporean Christmas, if you will.

3. Great Bay Fiesta

Circus acts, carnival games, and a winter wonderland with “real” snow.

With activities for every member of your friend group, there’s no doubt that Bayfront is the place to be this festive season.

Besides, what could be more Singaporean than desperately trying to emulate winter in our tropical paradise?

P.S.: Alternatively, if you’re looking for a lower-energy, more boujee kind of activity: The Sound of Music will be playing at Sands Theatre till Dec. 18.

Ticketing info here.

4. Changi Festive Village

One thing that Singaporeans are proudest of? Our airport.

Fortunately, there’s plenty going on there this festive season, so you don’t need an excuse to head down.

At this year’s iteration of the Changi Festive Village, visitors can look forward to an underground carnival at Terminal 3 with activities like bumper cars, a shooting gallery, and dino-themed go-karting.

The travel-deprived can also book a glampcation at Jewel (with a view of the HSBC Rain Vortex, no less), or a sustainability-themed sleepover at Changi Experience Studio.

Whatever fits your fancy.

Where: Changi Airport

When: Till Jan. 2, 2023 (except T3 Underground Festival, which ends Apr. 2, 2023)

5. Penguin parade

Who needs Rudolph when you have a literal penguin parade?

Perfect for animal lovers, this is a rare opportunity to get up close and personal with some very cute African penguins.

And if you haven’t been to the zoo recently, this is a good time to go there and relive your memories of that field trip back in primary school — a key part of any Singaporean student’s experience.

Their keepers will also be around to answer questions from visitors.

Do note that there is an additional charge of S$8 per person, however.

Book your tickets here.

Where: Singapore Zoo

When:

Nov. 23, 24, 30

Dec. 1, 7, 8, 10, 14, 15, 17, 21, 22, 24, 28, 29, 31

6. Orchard Road

Last but not least, there’s the quintessential Singaporean year-end activity: walking down Orchard Road.

The annual Christmas light-up is something that my family looks forward to every year, and why wouldn’t it be?

It’s fun, festive, and best of all, free.

This year’s edition will see a 3km stretch of carnival-themed lights from Tanglin Mall to Plaza Singapura.

Carols will also be played over the course of the day along five areas in Orchard Road.

If you’re looking for a little something extra, there’s the Great Christmas Village at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza.

Returning from a two-year hiatus, it’ll feature amusement rides and activities, live music, and of course, food.

Orchard Road light-up

Where: Tanglin Road to Plaza Singapura

When: Till Jan. 2, 2023

Great Christmas Village

Where: Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza

When: Dec. 7, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023

Plenty of ways to celebrate

Ultimately, the festive season is really about spending time with your loved ones.

So even in the absence of cozy fireplaces and wintry Christmas markets, there’s still plenty of ways to celebrate on this little tropical island.

And whether it’s pigging out at a pasar malam or watching the World Cup with booze and your buddies — it’s the company that counts.

