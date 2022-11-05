5 easy steps to plan a fun Christmas party for different gathering sizes

For the first time in three years, Christmas can be celebrated like how they used to be celebrated as before – and boy, am I excited.

With no restrictions on group sizes, I can finally get together with my friends and family for some much-needed festive merrymaking, from homely gatherings to larger scale office parties.

If you’ve been wondering how to organise a high impact Christmas party for your loved ones, you’ve come to the right article.

From choosing the right venue to food caterer, here are five easy steps to do so.

1) Select a time and date

As I always say, the first thing when it comes to Christmas party planning is to think about who you’re going to invite and confirming a suitable date and time with them.

For instance, holding a Christmas party in the afternoon may be ideal for parents with young children who may need to go to bed early, but might not be the most fun option for young adults who want to party late into the night.

If you’re organising an office event, some colleagues may prefer having the party on a Friday evening, where they can wind down after the party during the weekend, while others may prefer a weekend afternoon get-together.

Ask your guests to vote

You can select a time and date for your party by coming up with a few options for your guests to vote for on messaging apps like Telegram.

Here’s an example of how I did so with my colleagues:

Be sure to take note of the dates and times where your potential attendees are likely not going to be available.

You might also want to set a date and time for your party in the later half of November or early December so your guests can confirm ahead of time.

2) Size of the venue matters

While the right venue can make or break your party your event, remember that the size of your location also matters.

If you’re hosting a small, intimate gathering, a venue that is outdoors might hamper the atmosphere and stifle any cosiness you may have intended to have.

On the other hand, larger events will need a spacious venue (and deeper pockets) to prevent overcrowding and claustrophobia.

I mean, we can all probably recall a party we’ve attended where the place was packed like sardines - yeah, not a great experience.

Once you’ve gotten a rough gauge of the number of guests you’re expecting at your party, look for a venue that provides enough space.

It might not be perfect, but make sure it works.

You should also consider the layout of your venue and make sure it fits your needs - for example, a sit-down party will require a very different venue compared to a dance party.

Unless you are hosting a Christmas party at your home, other factors to consider when venue-hunting are the amenities provided.

Here are some considerations to take note of:

Does the venue have its own video or sound system?

Is the air-conditioning strong and reliable?

Does the venue go by an hourly fee, minimum spend or package fee?

Does the venue have clean and easily accessible restrooms?

3) Choose your party theme

Having a theme for your Christmas party can help set the ambience and make the event feel ~extra~ special.

It will also give you greater direction and clarity when shopping for party decorations.

Here are a few party themes that you can consider:

Traditional Christmas: Red wine, mistletoe, santa and anything traditionally associated with Christmas.

Red wine, mistletoe, santa and anything traditionally associated with Christmas. Winter Wonderland: Think ice white decor with baubles, candles, snowflakes and the like.

Think ice white decor with baubles, candles, snowflakes and the like. Pyjama party: Get your guests to come in their favourite pyjamas. You can even give out prizes for the best and worst dressed.

Get your guests to come in their favourite pyjamas. You can even give out prizes for the best and worst dressed. Christmas movie characters: Ask people to come as their favourite Christmas movie character. From Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer to Elf and The Grinch, the possibilities are endless.

Ask people to come as their favourite Christmas movie character. From Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer to Elf and The Grinch, the possibilities are endless. Red and gold: Red and gold are classic Christmas colours. Ask your guests to dress up in these colours and carry the theme in your decorations.

Christmas decorations can be bought from physical shops like Daiso and Spotlight or online merchants like Shopee and Lazada.

4) Order the food

Now that you’ve got your date, time, venue and party theme settled, it’s time to order the food.

Knowing how many guests you need to cater for can help you work out how much you’ll need to spend per head.

Depending on your party size, here are several menu options to choose from.

Small party (5 to 10 pax)

As part of their 2022 Christmas Menu, Stamford Catering is currently offering the following ala carte side orders.

The Seafood Al Cartoccio (with Tiger Prawns, Squid, Mussels, Swordfish) is a paper bag-full of seafood goodness stewed in a tomato-based broth and seasoned with a myriad of herbs and spices at just S$68 for five to eight pax.

Another option would be the Herb Salmon Wellington with Fennel Cream Sauce, featuring succulent salmon, cream and herbs encased within golden layers of light and flaky puff pastry baked to perfection.

This costs S$58 and serves three to five pax.

Back by popular demand is also the Cocoa-crusted Rack of Lamb with Chocolate and Chilli Sauce, which serves eight to 10 pax and is priced at S$88 for seven to eight chops.

Paired with a luscious sauce with chocolate and spicy notes, this premium cut of lamb features a cocoa crust that is rich in flavour and roasted perfectly for a melt-in-your-mouth texture.

End the meal with the rich and decadent Golden Double Cocoa and Orange “Croissant” Butter Pudding, which costs S$36+ for five to eight pax.

Every mouthful features velvety chocolate that is not too sweet, crispy flakes from the croissant crust, and a refreshing orange aftertaste.

Mid-sized party (10 to 15 pax)

For those who intend to host a mid-sized party, consider getting Stamford Catering’s Fruity Pomegranate-Hibiscus Scented Roast Turkey with Seafood Stuffing and Citrus Yogurt and Cranberry Sauce.

A brilliant centrepiece for all Christmas feasts, this dish costs just S$158+ for 10 to 15 pax.

For nibbles and sides, order the Oven Baked Butter Mid Wings with Summer Truffle Crumble, which is tender on the inside and crispy on the outside.

Lightly battered and oven baked, these chicken wings have a fragrant truffle aftertaste and cost just S$42 for 25 pieces.

Large party (20 pax and beyond)

Stamford Catering also has Mini Feasts, Party Sets, and Gathering Sets that cater to the following party sizes, including larger parties of 20 pax and beyond:

Buffet - minimum 25 pax

Mini Feast - minimum 15 pax

Party Set - serves up to 10 pax per set

Their Magical, Jolly, and Lavish buffets will have guests enjoying appetisers, mains and desserts, with dishes such as Roasted Old Bay Chicken, Classic Irish Lamb Stew, Seafood Bouillabaisse, and many more.

Office party

If you’re throwing an office party for your colleagues to show appreciation for all the hard work they’ve done throughout the year, why not order Stamford Catering’s bento boxes.

A delectable meal of festive goodness, these bento sets are individualised portions of the above Magical, Jolly and Lavish menus.

Festive Bundles

Alternatively, you can get these festive bundles for a fuss-free catering experience.

Bundle A (S$238+)

Traditional Roast Turkey with Chicken Chestnut Stuffing and Cranberry Compote (4.5 to 5.4kg)

Chicken Chipolata Sausage (900g)

Nacho Platter (Guacamole, Nacho Cheese, Chilli Chicken)

Chicken Shepherd’s Pie (1kg)

Golden Double Cocoa and Orange “Croissant: Butter Pudding (1kg)

Bundle B (S$278+)

Fruity Pomegranate-Hibiscus Roast Turkey with Seafood Stuffing, Citrus Yoghurt and Cranberry Sauce (4.5 to 5.4kg)

Gourmet Meat Sausage Platter (900g)

Classic Italian Beef Lasagna (1kg)

Oven Baked Butter Mid Wings with Truffle Crumble (25 pieces)

Classic Bread and Butter Pudding with Vanilla Sauce (1kg)

Bundle C (S$318+)

Traditional Roast Turkey with Chicken Chestnut Stuffing and Cranberry Compote (4.5 to 5.4kg)

Slow Roasted Dijon Herb Crusted New Zealand Beef Ribeye (1.5kg)

Herb Salmon Wellington with Fennel Cream Sauce (400g)

Triple Cheese Turkey Mac and Cheese (1kg)

Classic Bread and Butter Pudding with Vanilla Sauce (1kg)

Bundle D (S$358+)

Fruity Pomegranate-Hibiscus Roast Turkey with Seafood Stuffing, Citrus Yoghurt and Cranberry Sauce (4.5 to 5.4kg)

Cocoa Crusted Rack of Lamb with Chocolate and Chilli Sauce (estimated seven to eight racks)

Seafood Al Cartoccio

Classic Italian Chicken Lasagna (1kg)

Golden Double Cocoa and Orange “Croissant” Butter Pudding (1kg)

Stamford Catering kindly sent over Bundle D to our office one afternoon to try.

Even without any prompting, the food attracted colleagues to our lunch table like flies to a lamp:

Here’s what some of them had to say about the food:

“I think the overall presentation for the food was awesome and I loved how the turkey was decorated. The Seafood Al Cartoccio was also pretty tasty, with the tangy tomato based sauce” - Hui Si “The lamb was quite succulent and juicy” - Matthias “The Classic Italian Chicken Lasagna was delicious, with the right balance of ingredients. The portion was also decent for a sharing of eight pax” - Berlinda “The food came in large portions and smelled yummy! My favourite was the Golden Double Cocoa and Orange “Croissant” Butter Pudding because it wasn't too sweet and was a nice ending to the whole feast” - Aisyah

Convinced? All menus will be available from Nov. 24 to Jan 2, 2023.

Click here to order now.

5) Plan Christmas party games and a kickass song playlist

Christmas party games are a great way to break the ice, get people laughing, and keep energy levels high.

As Christmas should be a time of fun and inclusivity, I always make sure the games I choose are accessible to all and do not exclude anyone.

Here are a couple of game and entertainment ideas to consider for your party:

Secret Santa

Pass the parcel

Musical chairs

Charades

Stuff a Christmas stocking

Christmas Pictionary

Pin the tail on the reindeer

Christmas wrapping relay

Christmas treasure hunt

Guess the weight of the Christmas dishes

Bingo

Karaoke

Photo Booth

Gingerbread decorating

Last but not least, curate a kickass Christmas song playlist.

Music is a great way to set the mood of your party and get into the groove of things.

Here are some existing playlists on Spotify which you can use if you’re too lazy to plan your own:

And voila, you’re all ready to host a memorable Christmas party.

This sponsored article by Stamford Catering made this writer excited for Christmas.

Top image via Stamford Catering