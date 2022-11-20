20m-tall Christmas tree, snowfall, carollers, exclusive promos, new F&B outlets & more at The Star Vista

With Mariah Carey emerging from hiding, Christmas trees being put up, sleigh bells ringing, and the Orchard Road stretch now a few megawatts brighter, the season to be jolly has well and truly arrived.

If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, why not consider checking out The Star Vista?

Snow falling and an over 20-metre-tall Christmas tree

The shopping mall will feature one of Singapore’s tallest Christmas trees.

Standing more than 20m tall, The Star Vista’s Christmas tree is pretty hard to miss and is truly a sight to behold.

Don’t miss the chance to get a 360-degree view of the tree as you wander through the different levels within the mall.

Another thing that is not to be missed is the snowfall at the Christmas tree.

This is as close as it gets to a white Christmas in Singapore and for those who haven’t experienced real snow.

Snow will be falling at The Star Plaza at Basement 1 every Thursday to Sunday from Nov. 24 to Dec. 25 at three timings: 7:30pm, 8:30pm and 9:30pm

While the over 20m-tall Christmas tree may be the main attraction, the rest of the mall will also be adorned with Christmas decorations.

There will be plenty of photo opportunities, such as at the angel wings’ installation, as well as at the lighted tunnel, so be sure to bring your cameras and get ready to say cheese.

Sing along to Christmas carols

As if a giant Christmas tree is not enough to get you into a jolly mood, The Star Vista also has carollers to truly seal the deal.

Sing along to familiar and beloved Christmas carols with performers from New Creation Worship Choir and more as they belt out these jingles at the foot of the Christmas tree at The Star Plaza at Basement 1.

Performances will take place every Friday to Sunday from Dec. 9 to Dec. 25 at various time slots, but we highly recommend going at night for the best experience as the Christmas decorations will be lit.

Christmas feast

Like Mariah Carey, Rudolph the red nosed reindeer, and Christmas trees, the Christmas festivities are simply not complete without a spectacular feast.

If you’re looking for a place to gather with friends and family this Christmas, minus the fuss of preparing and cleaning up, why not consider dining at The Star Vista.

The mall boasts an extensive list of food and beverage (F&B) offerings so there is bound to be something for everyone.

Boon Tong Kee Happynest

Singaporeans are no stranger to the Boon Tong Kee brand, nor their chicken rice for that matter.

If you’re looking for an easy sure-win crowd pleaser, consider dining in at Boon Tong Kee Happynest.

Even the most picky of eaters will likely be unable to resist the draw of a plate of aromatic chicken rice, which is one of Singapore’s national dishes for a reason.

Warm Up Café

If that isn’t up your alley, how about Thai instead?

Warm Up Café is a Thai restaurant helmed by Thai chefs, so you can be sure that you are getting authentic Thai food that exactly hits the spot.

You should bookmark the restaurant because it is open till as late as 3am, perfect for a late night fix or an impromptu supper gathering.

Chocolates!!!

Round out your meal with some sweet treats, specifically chocolates.

From the artisanal Lemuel Chocolate to the homegrown Awfully Chocolate to the diverse The Cocoa Trees, The Star Vista is stocked with all sorts of chocolates that will satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth.

Lemuel Chocolate

Awfully Chocolate

The Cocoa Trees

P.S. Chocolates will also make perfect gifts to bring along with you during those Christmas house visits.

Start on New Year’s resolutions before the new year

Want to indulge but not feel guilty?

Stay active to balance out all the goodies that you’ll be having this festive season at Evolve MMA.

Take up a class or two at the highly rated mixed martial arts academy to get a headstart on your New Year’s resolutions before the new year.

Exclusive mall promos

While you’re there, cash out on The Star Vista’s promotions.

The following promotions will run from now until Dec. 26:

Spend a minimum of S$30 to redeem an exclusive set of gift wrappers

Spend a minimum of S$100 and receive a gift voucher worth S$10

Redeem a goodie bag for your furkids when you spend at The Pet Safari

Exclusive Mothership promotion

If this isn’t enough promotions, here’s another:

From now till Dec. 26, 2022, the first 50 Mothership readers can redeem a S$10 Texas Chicken voucher with a minimum spend of S$50 at The Star Vista.

Redemption can be made from the Customer Service Counter located at #01-27.

Terms and conditions apply for all promotions above.

