Free live performances & interactive exhibitions at S’pore Chinese Cultural Centre from Nov. 18, 2022

As the old adage goes: “The best things in life are free.”

If you’re looking for things to do that don’t require you to spend a dime, you can consider youth cultural festival RE•MIX 2K22 that will kick off on the Nov. 18 weekend.

From kicking back and enjoying live Mandopop and electro-fusion music performances, breaking out from immersive escape rooms, soaking up the electrifying street dance battle atmosphere, to taking photos at various Instagram-worthy spots, there are lots to do at the festival.

Here are some of the fun, and most importantly, free activities that we have shortlisted from the festival:

TGIF Music Station on Nov. 18

Look out for live musical performances and get a chance to rub shoulders with local celebrities at TGIF Music Station (RE•MIX Edition).

The programme will happen for one day only on Nov. 18, from 8pm to 9pm.

Be ready to be serenaded by local musicians – Jeff Ng, xxmxrcs (pronounced as Marcus), Arya Yunata, Yanni Ruth, Ayden Sng and Romeo Tan – for one full hour.

These talented individuals will be belting out tunes at the Ho Bee Concourse, which is situated on level 1 of the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre.

⻬: A Night of Electro-Fusion Music on Nov. 20

If you’re looking for a party like no other, you’ve come to the right place.

For one hour only, let local musician and producer Likie Low take you and your crew on an east-meets-west journey as she mixes up traditional Chinese melodies with modern electronic dance music beats.

Put on your dancing shoes and head to Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre Ho Bee Concourse on level 1, where Low will be performing from 8pm to 9pm on Nov. 20.

RE•MIX The Dance on Nov. 26 and 27

There will also be lively street dance performances during RE•MIX The Dance from Nov. 26 to 27.

Watch as dancers pop and lock to the beat, all whilst vying for the grand prize in the Street Dance Competition.

The dance showdown will take place from 1:20pm to 5:20pm on Nov. 26 and 1pm to 5pm on Nov. 27.

RE•MIX: When East Meets West market and fair

There’s something for everyone at RE•MIX 2K22.

Beyond just music and performances, you can also look forward to mini workshops and food and beverages.

Head on down to “RE•MIX: When East Meets West”, and look out for the Instagrammable spots within the exhibitions that will run daily from Nov. 18 to Nov. 27.

You can also look forward to a pop-up fair on the second weekend from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, where there will be vendors selling food and handmade beverages as well as products with a local twist.

You can munch on some sweet treats from Mahota and wash it down with coffee or kombucha from snoo.teh.

There will also be wares for sale which will make unique and meaningful gifts for your friends and families for Christmas.

Grab a Singapore food themed plushie from Nom Nom Plush or support local game creators by buying their card or board game from Ameba.

Or walk away with something for yourself through any of the mini workshops available at the bazaar on that weekend.

Examples include an art jamming workshop and a terrarium workshop.

You can also expect to see singers from The Cold Cut Duo, Eason Music Chinese Ensemble and Long Jam Band, all of whom will be taking to the stage to belt out some sweet, sweet tunes on both days.

Before you leave, don’t forget to take some photos to commemorate the moment at any of the Instagrammable spots planted within the exhibitions, so get ready to say cheese!

Interactive exhibitions and more

A few interactive exhibitions will be running at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre from Nov. 18 to Nov. 27, from 10am to 8pm, with free admission.

Flavours on Call

At the “Flavours on Call” exhibition, you can learn about how the practice of hiring banquet caterers has evolved over time and shaped Singaporean Chinese culture.

Wondering why Singaporean Chinese shouts “Yum Seng” at Chinese banquet? Find your answer at this exhibition.

The exhibition is located on level 7 of the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre’s Multi-Purpose Hall.

God of Games

Another one of a kind interactive exhibition that you can find is the “God of Games” exhibition.

Combining street art and games played in Singapore, local artists created exhibitions that you and your friends can explore the topic of rebirth and reconciliation of cause and transformation in a fun way.

Head over to the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre’s Creative Box on level 6 for this unique experience.

lowKEY nua

Curious about the lives of singers and songwriters?

Hop into the lowKEY nua exhibition, where you can have an intimate look into their creative processes from right within their bedrooms.

There is also a “nua” (dialect for chill) corner playing mini concert recordings so that you get a full songwriting experience.

The exhibition will be at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre Recital Studio on level 6.

About RE•MIX2K22

This is just a sneak preview of the fun activities that you can expect at RE•MIX 2K22.

There are also other exhibitions (all free), as well as an escape room and games (also free).

However, don’t just take our word for it and go and check it out yourself.

The festival starts from Nov. 18 and will draw to a close after two weeks on Nov. 27.

Sadly, all good things must come to an end, so be sure you bookmark this festival and jio your friends soon!

The RE•MIX 2K22 is organised by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, with an aim to allow youths to understand and experience local Chinese culture.

For more information, click here.

The writer of this sponsored article by Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre is not as well versed in Chinese culture as she should be.

Top image courtesy of Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre.