Up to 80% off luggage, winter wear & travel accessories at Winter Time Expo Sale from Oct. 5 to 9, 2022

Do not miss Winter Time Extravagant Expo Sale from Oct. 5 to 9 with discounts of up to 80 per cent on wide varieties of winter apparel, travel accessories and luggage.
In addition, Winter Time is offering a 25 to 28 per cent discount storewide on new arrivals:
- Oct. 5 to 6: 28 per cent off
- Oct. 7 to 9: 25 per cent off
Here's a look at some of the featured items you can’t miss out on:
Ladies Down Lite
Usual price: S$129
Sale price: S$50
Ladies Nylon Down Parka
Usual price: S$199
Sale price: S$100
Men’s Nylon Down Parka
Usual price: S$219
Sale price: S$85
Men’s Nylon Down Parka
Sale price: 50 per cent off
Hats
Usual price: S$18.90 to S$24.90
Sale price: S$10
Pants
Usual price: S$49 to S$69
Sale price: S$15
Scarf
Usual price: S$18.90 to S$28.90
Sale price: S$15
Heavily discounted suitcases
For those looking for new suitcases, here’s your chance to grab them at a great price.
Other winter accessories are available for sale too.
Gloves
Socks
Thermal wear
Customers can look out for a sure win lucky dip each time they spend S$200 and above per receipt.
More details below.
Winter Time Expo Sale
Where: The Singapore Expo, Expo Hall 6B
When: 10am to 10pm, Oct. 5 to 9, 2022
This sponsored article by Winter Time gave the writer ideas on how to buy new winter wear without breaking the bank.
Top images via Winter Time (taken from past Expo sale)
