Here’s a guide to clock a total of 100km on foot in a week for 2 pax in S’pore

We actually walk more than we realise in a day. On average, a person in Singapore walks about 4km in a day.

You could be running errands or taking strolls after catching up with our friends over a meal, or it could simply just be window shopping in a mall.

In fact, walking is a very accessible recreation, suitable for people of all ages. All you need is a pair of comfortable shoes, like those from Skechers.

There are many health benefits for those who walk more, as it helps to keep your blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose levels in check.

You can also form closer bonds with your loved ones through heart-to-heart conversations you share during walks.

Skechers Friendship Walk 2022 is a fun way for you to walk more, with attractive prizes to incentivise you and your friends to go for the extra mile (literally).

You can look forward to free vouchers as you gradually clock a total of 100km with your loved ones.

Don’t be daunted by the target! Even for a small team of two, achieving this distance is a walk in the park and can be done in just a week. Here’s how.

Weekday short walks, alone or with your walking buddy

On a weekday night, you can take a stroll along a park connector nearby or pedestrian pavements around your neighbourhood or workplace.

A short 3km walk should take less than an hour and is a good way to take a break from the screen after a long day at work.

The Skechers Friendship Walk is a virtual event and that means you and your loved ones can do it at your own time and pace.

With a total of 5km and more, both of you hit the milestone that unlocks the first voucher – a 20 per cent off Skechers voucher on one footwear or apparel. Pretty easy right?

If your schedule allows, you can meet up with your bestie to chase away any mid-week blues and walk together.

Take it easy with a walk from Dhoby Ghaut to the Takashimaya area.

This path along Orchard Road makes for a nice evening walk as you can enjoy the performances from buskers along the way.

There are also a couple of shopping malls along the way where you guys can drop by to enjoy the cool air-conditioning or do some quick shopping.

If you are walking from Orchard Road, it’s about a 40-minute walk to City Hall MRT station.

By the time you reach City Hall, your stomach will be ready for desserts or drinks to end off a fun night out.

Do note that the Skechers stores at Paragon and Suntec City are where you can complete Skechers Friendship Walk 2022’s missions to earn points.

What are these points for, you may wonder?

Here’s another perk for joining the virtual race: Obtain up to 50 mission points to join the lucky draw where you stand a chance to win a year's supply of Skechers footwear that’s worth S$1,200.

How else and where else can you gain these mission points?

Check this out:

Other urban walks for weekday nights

Not meeting your friends at Orchard? No worries, you can consider walking along the Marina Bay area…

Because we can never get tired of this iconic, scenic view.

Meet your walking buddy on at least two weekday nights for these urban walks and more vouchers are coming your way.

Unlock the 21km milestone, that’s when each of you will win your second Skechers voucher – a 30 per cent discount on one footwear or apparel.

It gets even better if you guys are already clocking 42km, which comes with a 40 per cent discount voucher. TGIF!

Weekend walks

Save the long walk for the weekend and head over to Changi.

Start off with a sumptuous lunch and take a walk down Changi Beach, Changi Bay Point, through the Jurassic Mile before reaching Jewel Changi Airport (ahh, the aircon).

The stretch along Tenah Merah Coast Road may get a little too hot in the afternoon so do remember to put on sunscreen and a cap if you’d like to take this route.

Alternatively, the less adventurous ones can take the path from East Coast Park to Jewel Changi Airport as it is likely more shady and breezy to walk.

You can also save some energy to walk around Jewel Changi Airport, and explore the walking trails within the four-storey Shiseido Forest Valley as well as other attractions.

Upon reaching Jewel Changi Airport, don’t forget to complete the East Challenge at the Skechers store before you head home.

Skechers Friendship Walk 2022

Skechers Friendship Walk 2022 will walk run from Oct. 27 to Nov. 14, 2022.

It’s free to sign up! You can take this as a personal challenge or find friends to form a team of two to five to join this virtual race.

Once your team hits 100km or more, each of you will get a one-for-one Skechers voucher. Getting free vouchers just from walking, why not?

The more members you have, the easier it is to hit the ultimate goal.

Here’s also a recap of other vouchers that you and your teammates can win from this virtual event:

With every sign-up for the Skechers Friendship Walk 2022, Skechers will also be donating S$1 to APSN – a social service agency that provides special education, vocational training and employment support services for individuals with mild intellectual disability (IQ 50-70). APSN aims to help these individuals to be gainfully employed and become active contributors in our society.

The total amount from the donation will also be used to purchase Skechers shoes for APSN beneficiaries, as part of its longstanding partnership with the agency.

Looking for a pair of comfortable walking shoes? Check out their new Skechers Max Cushioning collection to get ready for the walk.

Or you can consider getting a pair with the 1-for-1 voucher after completing the challenge.

Join the free and virtual Skechers Friendship Walk 2022 now!

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin and Unsplash