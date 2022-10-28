Solvil et Titus releases limited edition One Piece watches, prices from S$380

One Piece fans, this one’s for you.

Solvil et Titus is releasing a limited edition watch collection featuring the popular manga series, with eight designs in total.

There are two Saber watches for Gear 4 Luffy and six Interlude watches for Luffy, Zoro, Sanji and Chopper of the Straw Hat Crew, and Luffy’s sworn brother, Ace.

Apart from the intricate faces of each design, the back of the watch is also engraved with a portrait of a featured character, along with the watch’s serial number.

Each watch comes with a tote bag, a watch cloth, an exclusive watch box, as well as a laser card as its certificate of authenticity.

Launched on Oct. 28

The watches were launched online at Solvil et Titus, Solvil et Titus Takashimaya Boutique and City Chain stores on Oct. 28, 2022.

For serious collectors, the brand will also be putting aside full sets of Saber and Interlude watches, each with the same serial number, for you to vie for.

The sets will be sold at the same price as the individual watches.

Here’s the collection and their respective prices:

Saber Collection Gear 4 Boundman Luffy

The two watches in this collection feature Luffy after he develops the Gear 4 Haki technique, and takes visual cues from the character’s distinctive red and black outfit.

Saber Collection Gear 4 Luffy Limited-Edition Leather Strap Watch (S$540)

Limited to 1,000 pieces

Saber Collection Gear 4 Luffy Limited-Edition Stainless-Steel Bracelet Watch (S$620)

Special feature: Minute markers and hands furnished with super-luminous coating.

Limited to 1,500 pieces

Interlude collection

Interlude Collection Zoro Limited-Edition Chronograph (S$380)

Special feature: Golden back case engraved with a wanted portrait of Zoro.

Limited to 1,000 pieces

Interlude Collection Sanji Limited-Edition Chronograph (S$380)

Special feature: Golden back case engraved with a wanted portrait of Sanji.

Limited to 1,000 pieces

Interlude Collection Chopper Limited-Edition Chronograph (S$380)

Special feature: Back case engraved with a classic wanted portrait of Chopper.

Limited to 350 pieces

Interlude Collection Ace Limited-Edition Chronograph (S$380)

Special feature: Golden back case engraved with a classic wanted portrait of Ace.

Limited to 350 pieces

Interlude Collection Luffy Limited-Edition Men & Women’s watches

The only watches in the collection that comes in a matching pair, the men’s design comes in black while the women’s is the same shade of red as Luffy’s iconic red jacket.

Interlude Collection Luffy Limited-Edition Men’s Chronograph (S$380)

Special feature: Golden back case engraved with a classic wanted portrait of Luffy.

Limited to 1,800 pieces

Interlude Collection Luffy Limited-Edition Women's Multi-function Watch (S$380)

Special Feature: Golden back case engraved with a classic WANTED portrait of Luffy.

Limited to 800 pieces

This sponsored article by Solvil et Titus made the writer want to watch the entire One Piece anime series again.