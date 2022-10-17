Here’s what to do if you get into an accident while on a road trip to JB

Road trips are really fun.

Road trips to Johor Bahru (JB) are especially fun because of the heavy potential for impromptu-ness.

A jaunt to get some delicious food? A last-minute decision to get an amazing and affordable massage?

A JB road trip is invariably the answer.

However, the downside of such impromptu getaways is that unexpected incidents may happen.

Whether it be an accident on the road:

Or an unforeseen incident while you're away from the vehicle:

That’s why it’s good to know what to do if these incidents happen, even if you think you’re just going over for a couple of hours.

Check for injuries

If you get into an accident (touch all the wood), you should first take note of the injuries you and your passengers have suffered.

Nothing is more important than making sure you and your loved ones are safe.

Even if there are no apparent injuries, it would be advisable to go to the doctor for a checkup later on.

Check your car

If you’re physically up to it, check your car for whatever dents and bumps it might have received.

Remember to turn the engine off and turn on the hazard lights before exiting the car.

If it’s dark out, take a source of light (e.g. torch, phone with flashlight) before getting out of your car.

Try not to move your car unless it is absolutely necessary.

If possible, place signs or reflectors to warn other cars of the blockages in the road.

Document everything

Document all the details.

Take photos, not only of the damage to your car but of the accident scene and the surrounding area.

Take photos of the other car/cars involved in the accident, including details such as their licence plates.

For incidents with multiple vehicles, photograph the vehicles with direct impact (the two cars that are behind and in front of you).

Ensure that you get the contact information of the other party involved in the incident.

This is not only restricted to those directly involved, of course.

If eyewitnesses are around, do get their contact information, as this may be useful in the future.

If you have a video recording of the incident, keep a copy.

Know who to call

This is where knowing different numbers becomes essential.

If your car has been broken into, call the authorities immediately.

999 for the police.

If you need help towing your car, try the PLUSline: 1-800-88-0000

That's the 24-hour toll-free customer care line where you can get all the traffic updates and request towing assistance via PLUSRonda on PLUS expressways.

Their towing service is free, and they’ll get you to a safe place/ the nearest toll plaza or Rest and Service Area.

If you cannot get assistance because you’re not on a PLUS Highway, towing fees may vary a bit.

According to towing company Carput Malaysia, towing services usually start at a minimum of RM100 (S$30) for the first kilometre and will cost about an extra RM3 (S$0.90) to RM5 (S$1.50) for every kilometre after that.

This is not considering the repair costs and other miscellaneous fees.

Ideally, your insurance should cover all that, but the costs do add up if you don’t have that.

That’s where Singtel Car Protect comes in handy, boasting three different plans that covers you for all types of unforeseen problems with a personal accident coverage of up to S$120,000.

How can Singtel Car Protect help me?

This policy covers West Malaysia, the Republic of Singapore, and the parts of Thailand within 80.5 km of the border between Thailand and West Malaysia.

So, imagine yourself driving on the road in Malaysia and another car crashes into the back of your car.

Here’s what you’ll be able to get under Singtel Car Protect:

High Personal Accident coverage for driver and passengers in an event of an accident

24/7 emergency towing helpline, if towing services are required

Third party liability damages to other people’s property up to S$5,000,000 for any one claim or for a series of claims arising from one event

Repairs at authorised or prefer workshop

And if you sign up for Singtel Car Protect now, you will be entitled to these limited time offers:

S$300 petrol vouchers when you sign up for any Singtel Car Protect plan

Up to S$80 off a set of four new tyres/rims at Hock Seng Wah Tyres Trading

Extra 10 per cent off premiums for all Singtel customers

Find out more about these deals here.

While you’re at it, check out Singtel Travel Protect as well to ensure your travels are worry-free with complete protection.

This is a sponsored post by Singtel.

