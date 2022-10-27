Food, live music, movies, workshops & more at Sentosa Food Fest till Dec. 31, 2022

Great news for foodies and those looking to have some fun.

From Oct. 21 to Dec. 31, Sentosa will be holding Sentosa Food Fest, a three-month islandwide food festival with four main events:

GrillFest (Oct. 21 to Nov. 13) Restaurant Trail (Nov. 7 to 18) Food Truck Fiesta (Nov. 18 to 27) Craft Beer Jamboree (Nov. 25 to Dec. 4)

Sentosa is set to transform into a gastronomic haven with a myriad of food, cuisines, and F&B establishments available both on-island and off-island.

Eating and drinking aside, various fringe activities such as cooking workshops, wellness programmes, live music, movies by the beach, and more will allow a dollop of play besides consuming food.

Here’s what you can expect at Sentosa Food Fest, which will have free island and event entry:

Sentosa GrillFest

Date: Oct. 21 to Nov. 13

Time: 5pm to 10pm, Fridays to Sundays

Location: Siloso Beach

Singapore's original beachside barbecue festival is finally back after three years.

This year’s edition has 31 F&B establishments and over 200 offerings, making it the largest edition of GrillFest yet.

The event grounds will be split into four grillin' zones.

1) Just Grill

This zone will be helmed by renowned grocer and wholesaler Angliss.

Guests will be allowed to choose their meats and seafood and have it grilled before their eyes, customised to their liking and served with a selection of sides.

2) Greatest Hits

Guests will be introduced to an array of offerings from GrillFest's past favourites to new vendors coming onboard.

Past favourites include Charcoal Grilled Bourbon Coke Striploin by Homeground Grill and Ribeye Beef Cubes flame grilled on Himalayan Salt Slab by Siloso Beach Resort.

New additions include Grilled 'Cubano' Iberian Pork Taco by Wild Tide, Whole Leg Chicken Thigh Set Rice by Muslim-owned PerghChicks.

This zone also offers the Sentosa Jubilee Edition Islander Brew by Sentosa and Brewerkz, which is the official beer for GrillFest.

3) Local Flavours

Indulge in traditional and authentic tastes by Mount Faber Leisure, comprising local favourites at Charcoal Wok and smoky grilled flavours at Mount Faber Woodfire Grill.

Past GrillFest favourites that will be making a comeback include Lobster Hokkien Noodles and Bamboo Nasi Lemak with Tumeric Chicken.

Local Flavours will also be nestled within the Central Beach Bazaar, a brand-new attraction offering a day-to-night carnival beach experience.

4) Chill Out

Chill Out is the perfect zone to end one's day with craft beers, sweet treats and good music.

Located at Emerald Pavilion, this zone will have a Craft Beer Island showcasing rare and exciting beers sourced from USA, New Zealand, Spain and around the world.

There will also be offerings such as grilled fruits by Durian Edition and seasonal flavours of artisanal ice cream and sorbet by Legato.

Promotions that guests can look forward to enjoy include:

Islander members Earn 2x Islander points at Sentosa GrillFest by simply spending a minimum of S$20 (in a single receipt) and present the original receipt(s) and membership e-card at the Islander booth to earn points. Sign up now and unite the Islander members within your circle for the biggest feast at Sentosa Food Fest. Enjoy another promotion at Brewerkz - buy two beers and two food dishes to get S$10 off. Limited to the first 500 redemptions.

Mastercard holders Spend S$50 (max of two same day receipts) and receive 1x complimentary Wings of Time ticket (standard seat) (usual price S$18).



Sentosa Restaurant Trail

Date: Nov. 7 to 17

Time: Mondays to Thursdays

Location: Islandwide

Indulge in some of the island's favourite dining outlets and discover an array of cuisines at the inaugural Sentosa Restaurant Trail.

Guests will be able to enjoy specially curated lunch or dinner set menus at fixed prices from 17 picturesque venues, including beach clubs and waterfront restaurants.

Lunch set menus: S$30++ or S$50++

Dinner set menus: S$50++ or S$80++

Ola Beach Club

S$30++ Hawaiian Set Lunch includes a welcome drink, main course (with options like Loco Moco and Mushroom Pasta), and dessert.

Kwee Zeen (Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa)

S$50++ five-course set dinner where diners can dig into the Royal Maharaja Feast of flavourful Northern Indian cuisine with coconut crumble as your dessert + a choice of side and beverage.

WOK⁰15 Kitchen (ONE⁰15 Marina Sentosa Cove, Singapore)

S$80++ seven-course set dinner which includes classic Cantonese dishes such as Steamed Sea Bass Fillet in Light Soya Sauce, Braised Seafood and Fish Maw Thick Soup and Barbecue Combination Platter.

Sentosa Food Truck Fiesta

Date: Nov. 18 to 27, 2022

Time: 5pm to 9pm, every Friday to Sunday

Location: Palawan Green

Soak up the festival atmosphere with a variety of food options at the inaugural Sentosa Food Truck Fiesta, happening at Palawan Green right after Sentosa GrillFest.

Guests can also relish every moment with free Movies by the Beach screenings, before strolling through the Festive Market for some post-meal shopping.

More details to come.

Craft Beer Jamboree

Date: Nov. 25 to Dec. 4, 2022

Location: Southside

Rounding up Sentosa Food Fest’s signature events is Craft Beer Jamboree.

This will be a time for beer enthusiasts to discover local and international craft beer brands all in one place.

More details to come.

Sentosa's Jubilee treats

In celebration of their Golden Jubilee this year, Sentosa has also partnered with homegrown brands Brewerkz and Udders to introduce a special edition of the Islander Brew and two limited edition ice cream flavours, both of which are certified carbon neutral.

Islander Brew: Jubilee Edition Lychee Pale Ale, the fifth in Sentosa’s Islander Brew series, inspired by Sentosa's 'Island Lychee' trees (Pometia pinnata).

Jubilee ice cream: Mango Siloso (creamy mango with a sweet burst of pomelo pulp) and Coco Palawan (tangy pineapple, refreshing coconut, a hint of lime).

Sentosa Islander Membership Perks

As an additional perk, Sentosa Islander members stand to earn double the number of Islander points at Sentosa GrillFest and Sentosa Food Truck Fiesta, simply by spending a minimum of S$20 in a single receipt.

Those who have not yet signed up for a Sentosa Islander membership can do so here.

This sponsored article by Sentosa made this writer want to attend the Sentosa Food Fest.

Top images via Sentosa