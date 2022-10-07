Deals as low as S$0.99, S$1.99 KOI Milk Tea & more at Qoo10’s sale from Oct. 7 to 16, 2022 

Qoo10 will be having their birthday bash this October with a month full of exciting rewards and weekly events.

They will be kickstarting the celebration with a 10.10 Edition Monster Sale from Oct. 7 to 16, 2022.

Shoppers can look forward to a slew of promotions including Monster Savings, Monster Deals, Monster Prizes and more.

Monster Deals

Qoo10 will be partnering with popular F&B brands to offer Monster Deals starting from just S$0.99, while stocks last.

Here are some of them.

Llaollao Frozen Yogurt - One Topping

When: Oct. 7

Price: S$2.99 (U.P. S$5.90)

Llaollao Frozen Yogurt is prepared using skimmed milk and served with toppings ranging from cut seasonal fruits to cereals and a variety of sauces.

This deal is redeemable at all outlets except Singapore Changi Airport T3 & Singapore Resort World Sentosa.

Hong Kong Original Egglet

When: Oct. 8

Price: S$0.99 (U.P. S$3.50)

The egglet or “gai daan zai” is one of the most popular street snacks in Hong Kong.

It is made from a batter comprising mainly egg, sugar, flour and evaporated milk.

The Original Egglet has an iconic “bubble” texture and toasty flavour and is freshly made using a secret recipe that originates from a well-established egglet vendor in Hong Kong.

This deal is redeemable at all outlets.

4 Fingers - Six pcs Wingettes & Drumettes

When: Oct. 9

Price: S$3.99 (U.P. S$8.45)

4 Fingers is a fast food chain that is known for their crispy and saucy Asian style fried chicken.

At 4 Fingers, every piece of chicken is hand-brushed with their signature sauces, Soy Garlic and Hot & Spicy sauces.

This deal is redeemable at selected outlets (refer to voucher listing for more info).

KOI Classic Milk Tea

When: Oct. 10

Price: S$1.99 (U.P. S$4.40)

Judging from the long queues, bubble tea chain KOI is a brand that needs no introduction.

KOI’s Classic Milk Tea, in particular, is a crowd favourite and features rich and creamy milk tea paired with chewy golden bubbles or jumbo pearls.

Customers who visit KOI outlets can opt for golden pearls while those who visit KOI express can choose jumbo pearls.

This deal is redeemable at all KOI stores except for stores at the airport.

Shilin XXL Fried Chicken

When: Oct. 11

Price: S$2.50 (U.P. S$5.90)

Shilin’s XXL Fried Chicken features a large and tender piece of boneless chicken breast that has been marinated, coated with flour and fried to a golden crisp.

A special blend of oriental spices is sprinkled on top of the crust, and the chicken is cut to bite sized pieces before being served.

This deal is redeemable at all outlets except The Seletar Mall.

Famous Amos - Cookies in a bag, 100g

When: Oct. 12

Price: S$2.99 (U.P. S$5.60)

The signature smell of Famous Amos’ delectable cookies are apparent in any mall it resides in.

In fact, you’ll be hard pressed to meet someone who doesn't love these handmade and freshly baked cookies.

This deal is redeemable at all 17 outlets.

Little Caesars Pizza - 12” Large, 8 Slices

When: Oct. 13

Price: S$4.99 (U.P. S$8.90)

Little Caesars Pizza was founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant.

Today, Little Caesars is one of the largest pizza chains in the world and has stores in 26 countries.

The pizzeria’s doughs are freshly made in house every day, and uses 100 per cent mozzarella and Muenster cheese.

As part of the promotion, shoppers can redeem a variety of pizzas like Cheese and Pepperoni.

This deal is redeemable at all five outlets.

Nine Fresh Signature

When: Oct. 14

Price: S$0.99 (U.P. S$3)

Nine Fresh is a local brand with 19 outlets in Singapore that specialises in refreshing Taiwanese desserts like grass jelly.

Its Nine Fresh Signature is served with bean curd, grass jelly, red bean, green bean, pinto bean, peanuts and taro balls.

This deal is redeemable at all outlets.

Two other mystery Monster Deals will be revealed on Oct. 15 and 16.

Qoo10’s Monster Sale

Shoppers can also expect Monster Savings in the form of over S$500 Coupon Discounts.

What’s more, receive your items at Monster Speed with Same Day and Next Day Delivery available via Quickmart.

Monster Prizes are also up for grabs, and shoppers can stand a chance to win an iPhone 14 and Nintendo Switch Pokemon Edition.

