I tried eating everything on a buffet menu. Here’s what happened. 

When my colleague asked if I was up for a challenge to try eating everything at a buffet, I was kinda on the fence about it.

My heart screamed yes, but my body begged me not to do so.

But as you can tell by the title of this story, I decided to follow my heart — all the way to Peach Garden Chinese Restaurant located at Hotel Miramar, to indulge in their A La Carte buffet.

Didn’t eat anything for more than 12 hours prior to the buffet

Let’s be honest — why go to a buffet unless you’re certain you can eat more than what you paid for?

With unlimited orders of over 20 signature dishes, I was determined to eat my fill.

I decided to stop eating after dinner the day before my reservation.

Dressed in my best pigging out OOTD, I headed down to Peach Garden at Hotel Miramar at 12pm on a lazy Sunday afternoon.

Presented with 11 out of 27 dishes

After receiving a warm welcome by a manager from Peach Garden, we were quickly ushered to a private dining room.

Within five minutes of settling down and slurping on some warm Chinese tea, our table was filled with a myriad of food — 11 dishes to be exact.

Laid out on the lazy Susan were the following dishes:

Steamed Live Prawn with Chinese Wine and Herbs Crispy Salmon Fish Skin with Salted Egg Yolk Roasted Crispy Pork Stir-fried Broccoli with Crab Roe Sauce Deep-Fried Soon Hock Fish with Garlic and Superior Soya Sauce Deep-fried Fresh Prawns with Wasabi Salad Cream Lao Gan Ma Bean Chilli Fried Rice Sautéed Sweet and Sour Pork with Pineapple Stir-fried Sliced Fish with Spring Onion and Ginger Buddha Jump Over The Wall Chilled Fresh Mango Sago with Pomelo

On a quest to dominate and consume everything

First, we warmed our bellies with the heartening Buddha Jump Over The Wall soup.

The chicken was easy to chew, and there was a mini abalone thrown into the mix.

Then, we moved onto Roasted Crispy Pork, or sio bak.

The crunch from the crispy pork could audibly be heard across the table.

We attacked the Deep-Fried Fresh Prawns with Wasabi Salad Cream next.

Being a weak spice eater, I had my qualms about this dish.

However, the staff reassured me that it was more of a sweet-tasting and creamy dish rather than the shoot-up-your-nose kind of spicy usually associated with wasabi.

True to their word, the prawns were crispy, sweet and not spicy at all — extremely suitable for children as well.

The wasabi prawns turned out to be one of my favourite dishes on the entire menu.

Next, we tried the most IG-worthy dish on the table: Sautéed Sweet and Sour Pork with Pineapple, which literally came in a pineapple.

Taking a break from the prawns and pork, we decided to try the Deep-Fried Soon Hock Fish with Garlic and Superior Soya Sauce.

Fair warning: there’s a bit of de-boning to do.

But trust us, once you bite into that sweet flesh and crispy exterior, your de-boning efforts will be worth it.

Considering how prices of fresh fish have been going up, we’d reckon that ordering two of these dishes alone would’ve been worth the cost of the buffet.

Another one of my favourite dishes was the Stir-Fried Sliced Fish with Spring Onion and Ginger.

This dish somehow had a “homely” feeling, as though my grandmother cooked it but in a more atas way.

The fish was so soft and fluffy, and the sauce was nothing short of amazing.

Needless to say, the plate was wiped clean by us.

In between the luxurious dishes, we snacked on some Crispy Salmon Fish Skin with Salted Egg Yolk.

Now, I’m not much of a food writer, but I can tell you that’s some delicious stuff.

Heck, even the receptacle holding the fish skin was edible.

We left the Steamed Live Prawn with Chinese Wine and Herbs for the last, because we didn’t want to get our fingers dirty.

Eventually we got down to peeling. To our delight, the prawns were super fresh; they were succulent with a bouncy or “QQ” feel, and tasted naturally sweet and flavourful.

We finished off the meal in the sweetest, best way possible: with a bowl of chilled fresh mango sago with pomelo.

We couldn’t believe that we had only tasted less than half of what Peach Garden had to offer, but our tummies were already so full.

Dishes we didn’t get to try

While everything we tasted was delicious, there was one thing we didn’t get to try: Peach Garden’s Signature Roasted Peking Duck.

It was an understatement to say that I regretted not scheduling my reservation on a weekday, because the restaurant offers complimentary Roasted Peking Duck when you dine between Mondays to Thursdays (subject to availability).

Besides that, there were 16 other dishes on the menu which we were way too full to try, but would love to do so another day.

The menu for Peach Garden @ Hotel Miramar also includes Double-boiled Baby Abalone Soup with Chinese Yam, Cordyceps Flower and Chicken , Deep-fried Chicken Steak with Hawaii Sauce, Hor Fun with Live Prawn in Egg Gravy, Baked Spare Ribs with Coffee, Sautéed Strip of Beef in Black Pepper and so much more.

Don’t over order

With so many varieties of food, you may be tempted to order all but don’t do so if you cannot guarantee you can finish them cause food wastage will be charged at S$10 per 100 gram!

Will be back

After this experience, I realised that eating everything on Peach Garden’s entire menu is simply impossible, unless I have more people with me.

That being said, I will most definitely return with friends and family, because of Peach Garden’s current 1-for-1 ala carte buffet promotion.

1-for-1 promotion

As part of their 20th anniversary special, Peach Garden is running a 1-for-1 promotion on their A La Carte buffet from now until the end of 2022.

The 1-for-1 deal means that the buffet will cost just S$29++ per pax when you dine on a weekday.

Here are the full buffet prices:

Monday to Thursday

Adult: S$58++ per pax

Friday

Adult: S$68++ per pax

Saturday, Sunday, eve of PH and PH

Adult: S$78++ per pax

A minimum of two paying adults are required to enjoy this promotion.

But before you chiong to make your reservations, do take note that this promo is available only at two branches: Peach Garden @ Hotel Miramar, and Peach Garden @ The Metropolis.

Peach Garden @ Hotel Miramar

Location: 401 Havelock Rd, Level 3, Singapore 169631

Reservation Number: 6736 3833

Peach Garden @ The Metropolis

Location: 9 N Buona Vista Dr, #02-02, Singapore 138588

Reservation Number: 6334 7833

This buffet promo is applicable for lunch and dinner at Peach Garden @ Hotel Miramar, but only for dinner at Peach Garden @ The Metropolis.

Do note that Peach Garden @ The Metropolis has a similar, but slightly different ala carte buffet menu from Peach Garden @ Hotel Miramar.

Check out their website for more information.

This sponsored article by Peach Garden made this writer’s diet unsuccessful.

All images via Le Wen Tan.