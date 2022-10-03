Trade without using actual money, organiser donating S$1 for every participant

Trading can seem intimidating, especially if you’ve never tried it before.

For one, you might be afraid to lose money or have no confidence due to the lack of experience.

Here’s some good news: moomoo Singapore, will be hosting a paper trading competition on it’s platform where participants can trade virtually without using actual money.

This will lower the barriers and allow the participants to try their hand at trading and build confidence.

For the uninitiated, Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. (“moomoo Singapore”), part of Nasdaq-listed Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) is a next-generation online brokerage that offers digital brokerage and investment services.

In Singapore, investment products and services on moomoo are offered by Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd.

In June 2022, moomoo Singapore became the first digital brokerage to receive all five memberships from the SGX Group for the securities and derivatives markets.

If you’re interested in participating in the paper trading competition, here are the details.

Moomoo Singapore donating S$1 for every participant

The paper trading competition will run from now till Oct. 21, 2022.

Participants will begin with a starting initial virtual capital of US$200,000 and will trade in the US market only.

The winner with the highest profit wins after the competition ends on Oct. 21, 2022.

Bonus: In celebration of FUTU’s 10th birthday, moomoo Singapore will donate S$1 to Make-A-Wish Foundation for every participant who registers for the competition (capped at S$20,000).

Hence, participants will be happy to know that they will be contributing to a good cause while learning how to trade.

Prizes

A total of 100 participants will walk away with prizes. Here is the list of prizes.

Cash Coupons

First prize: S$1888 cash coupon

Second prize: S$888 cash coupon

Third prize: S$388 cash coupon

Stock coupons

Fourth to 20th: S$50 stock coupon

21st to 50th: S$20 stock coupon

Huggs voucher

51st to 100th: S$10 Huggs café digital voucher

Small target rewards

Participate in competition: 50 rewards points

Daily active (one paper trade): 20 reward points

Seven days (in total) active: 500 rewards points

Weekly leader: 8888 points

Lunch & Learn Events

Moomoo Singapore also hopes to build financial literacy among Singaporeans by offering a series of Lunch & Learn events.

The knowledge that attendees gain can then be applied to the paper trading competition.

The best part? These events are free of charge.

Here is the schedule:

How to Invest to Fight Inflation

Oct, 7, 2022, 12pm JustCo Marina One East Tower

Speaker: Gerald Wong, Founder & CEO, Beansprout

Is Cash King in Times of Inflation?

Oct. 14, 2022, 12pm, WeWork Collyer Quay

Speaker: Sam Ye, Vice President (Business Development), Fullerton Fund Management

How to build your investment portfolio to fight inflation

Oct, 21 2022, 12pm WeWork Battery Road

Speaker: Chew Hock Beng, Financial Consultant

Here is the agenda for each Lunch & Learn event:

12pm to 12.45pm - Seminar

12.45pm to 2pm - Lunch & Networking*

*Complimentary lunch buffet will be provided.

Register for the events here.

moomoo app

The moomoo app also provides users with educational resources and tools to help you make the better trading decisions for yourself.

Simply head to “moomoo Learn” within the app and you will find tutorials covering a wide range of topics like stocks, funds, ETFs, options, and more for both beginners and seasoned investors.

To date, moomoo Learn has helped more than 900,000 learners gain financial knowledge and unlock investing skills.

Find out more about the paper trading competition here and download the app here.

