S’porean actress Phyllis Quek bought gold bangles as investment pieces after joining Mediacorp

Singaporean actress Phyllis Quek has been regarded as one of the most elegant celebs since making her showbiz debut in 1995.

A huge contributing factor is her impeccable taste, which extends to her jewellery choices.

The Maxi-Cash ambassador shared that one of her first jewellery pieces was a pair of simple gold ear studs, which she really loves as it was a gift from her granny.

While Quek is now able to afford the jewellery she wants, this wasn’t always the case.

Back when she first started out as a model, it took her six months of savings to buy herself a diamond pendant as a reward for her hard work.

After joining Mediacorp, she found herself more adventurous in her accessory choices, as she was decked in pieces which had precious stones set in white or yellow gold.

It was then, she noted, that she “began to appreciate the beauty of gold, intrinsically and aesthetically”.

That was also when she started her gold jewellery collection, Quek explained to Mothership: “Gold price was really low then and I bought a few bangles as a form of investment. [I would also] wear them on festive occasions.”

Life after marriage saw Quek shuttling between Australia and Singapore – her husband is Australian – and she became more practical in her jewellery choices as she started going for designs which go well with her outfits in both countries.

She started favouring yellow gold pieces in classic designs, which she layers depending on the occasion.

The actress disagrees with those who think gold is difficult to carry well or challenging to incorporate into everyday wear, as she feels that gold is “actually very easy to match”.

“I feel that people often worry [about] how yellow gold will pair up with their outfits,” Quek explained. “But I feel that the jewellery design plays a more important role [...] than the colour.”

She recommends Maxi-Cash’s 916 Gold collection for its variety of designs – in particular, the Love Lock collection on days she wants a conversation starter.

On days she wants to keep her look minimalistic, she wears their simpler, Korean-inspired pieces.

Quek opined, “I feel that gold is the new best friend for women because we are bold, we have value and we appreciate [in value, just like] gold!”

