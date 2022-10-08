Redeem 10 Linkpoints (S$0.10) for a Classic Goodburger worth S$12.90 with your Link Rewards Card

Plus! Rewards Programme has rebranded to Link Rewards Programme, packing it with even more exclusive deals that members can enjoy.

In July, Link Rewards’ 10 on 10 Deals was launched where Link members can look forward to new 10 Linkpoints deals from every 10th of the month.

Redeem a S$12.90 Classic burger from The Goodburger for only 10 Linkpoints (S$0.10)

This month, from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16, you can redeem an à la carte Classic burger (worth S$12.90) from The Goodburger with 10 Linkpoints, which is worth S$0.10 with your physical Link Rewards Card.

You will also get a peel card and can stand to win Linkpoints, FairPrice Group E-Voucher or a voucher from Link partners, as well as enjoy live performances by Tyen and Vishaal.

If you are wondering where you might be able to find The Goodburger, here’s a list of locations for their food truck during the Oct. 10 to Oct. 16 period:

Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 11am to 2pm: Ocean Financial Centre (Atrium)

Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 5pm to 8pm: Hillion Mall Plaza C (outside B1 McDonald’s)

Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, 12pm to 8pm: Coronation Shopping Plaza (in front of Starbucks) & Suntec City (Suntec Plaza, outside Foot Locker) with special performances by Tyen and Vishaal at Suntec City (6pm-6.45pm, 7pm-7.45pm)

Note that each Link member can redeem this deal once.

You can use any of these Link Rewards Cards to earn and redeem Linkpoints, as well as the deals.

Find out more about Link Rewards’ 10 on 10 Deals here.

What if I am not a Link member?

If you’re not a Link member yet, sign up for free here with the promo code “LINKXMS200” to receive 200 Linkpoints and S$300 worth of welcome vouchers.

Apart from the 10 on 10 deals, members can earn and redeem Linkpoints at more than 150 partners and 1,000 outlets islandwide across everyday essentials, food, lifestyle products, and financial services.

These deals include:

Food & Beverage

Show your Link Rewards card at any Polar Puffs & Cakes outlets to enjoy 10 per cent off with a minimum purchase of S$10.

Lifestyle

Keep your appearance fresh with up to 91 per cent off on beauty treatments at Chrysalis Spa.

This includes:

A free 3Deep facial treatment worth S$240.75,

A 30-minute Moxalift back detox at S$48 (U.P. S$498) and a free Thermal Heat Pad therapy worth S$94.16, and

A 30-minute Imalift Face Treatment at S$48 (U.P. S$498) and a free LED light Therapy worth S$94.16.

This promotion runs till Dec. 31, 2022.

Retail

Get a pair of new earbuds that you fancy for your commute, Link members can enjoy up to 48 per cent off selected premium audio products from iFactory Asia.

Products on discount for Link members include Shokz Openrun Earphones, Nuarl Earbuds, Muzen Portable Radio and Lypertek Pureplay Earphones.

Each of them have a specific promo code that you can apply for the discount.

The promotion runs from Sep. 1, 2022 to Jul. 31, 2023.

Everyday essentials

If you have not yet downloaded the FairPrice app, Link members can get up to S$15 off their first online order with a minimum spend of S$59.

Here's how it works:

Create your FairPrice account,

Add your purchases to cart, and

Enter REWARDS15 under "Voucher code" at checkout.

This promotion runs till Dec. 31, 2022.

Finance

Looking to grow your savings to beat inflation? Investment platform Syfe would be up your alley.

Link members who are new customers to Syfe Wealth will have the three months of management fees waived (up to S$50,000).

Simply enter the promo code “ULINK” on your first investment transaction to redeem this deal, which is valid until Dec. 31, 2022.

A full list of Link’s partners and the details of the rewards you can redeem can be found here.

Writing this Link Rewards-sponsored article made the writer acutely aware of all the deals he was missing out on.

Top images via The Goodburger & iFactory Asia Facebook pages