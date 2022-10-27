1-for-1 deals for USJ, Sanrio Puroland, Korea’s Everland & more at Klook Travel Fest on Oct. 29 & 30 

With more and more countries opening up to international travelers, it’s no surprise that plenty of Singaporeans are making travel plans.

If you’re one of them, consider checking out the Klook Travel Fest, a travel fair happening on Oct. 29-30, 2022 featuring:

Exclusive deals like 1-for-1 flash deals for top activities like Everland in Korea and Universal Studios Japan, Dreamworld in Gold Coast and more

Travel tips by travel experts like The Travel Intern, The Straits Times Travel Correspondent, and personalities Bongqiuqiu, Royce Lee, and Ryan Tan

Experiential zones with insta-worthy photo opportunities

The Klook Travel Fest will take place at Suntec City West Atrium (outside Uniqlo) from 11am to 9pm.

Attendees can look forward to travel tips and savings when planning your next holiday.

On top of that, enjoy Joy Through The Seasons, where guests can revel in interactive exhibits that will bring you through the best destinations to travel during all four seasons.

Here’s what you can expect.

Event-exclusive 1-for-1 flash deals

Enjoy 1-for-1 flash deals to top attractions like Everland, Universal Studios Japan, JR Haruka Airport Express, Sanrio Puroland, Disneyland Paris, and Taiwan High Speed Rail.

Event-exclusive promos

The first 100 visitors each day will receive 20% off promo codes and free goodie bags with extra promo codes.

There will also be one golden ticket in the goodie bags each day, which entitles the winner to a two-night Resorts World Cruises Balcony Deluxe Cabin for two pax (worth S$1,900).

In addition, those who book with DBS/POSB cards can enjoy upsized discounts of up to S$90 off promo codes. You can also score an additional five per cent cashback when you use ShopBack during the Klook Travel Fest.

Experiential zone

Imagine skiing down the snowy slopes at Hokkaido at the Ski Slope, one of the experiential zones at Klook Travel Fest.

Otherwise, have a ball of a time at the ball pit. Later, head on over to the “Ask Klook” booths to clarify any questions you may have.

Stage programming

Singapore personalities Bongqiuqiu and RippleSim will share tips when traveling with kids, while Royce Lee will share Thailand travel tips and recommendations.

Mothership will also be sharing their Osaka/USJ highlights.

There will also be “Korea spotlight” by Straits Times Travel Correspondent Clara Lock and “Japan spotlight” (including JR Pass overview) by The Travel Intern.

On the other hand, those planning a trip to Switzerland might want to pay close attention to the Swiss Travel Pass Workshop. You might get the opportunity to win a Swiss Travel Pass as well.

Visitors to the Klook Travel Fest will also have the opportunity to win prizes worth a whopping S$10,000 including a S$800 Klook Travel Voucher and other exciting items.

Find out more about the Klook Travel Fest here.

Klook Travel Fest

Date: Oct. 29 and 30, 2022

Time: 11am to 9pm

Location: Suntec City, West Atrium

