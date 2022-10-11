Free HypeWorld EDM festival tickets worth S$316 per pair to be won by lucky Red Bull customers

Cellarbration, Singapore’s one-stop liquor retail store, is giving out free HypeWorld tickets in a campaign with Red Bull.

A total of 24 tickets worth up to S$316 per pair – six pairs of Day 1 and six pairs of Day 2 tickets – are to be won.

For the uninitiated, HypeWorld Festival, which is all about Electronic Dance Music (EDM), is touted to be the largest music festival this year in Singapore.

It’s also the first full-pledged outdoor music festival to have returned since Singapore was hit by the pandemic.

Set to be held at The Meadow in Gardens By The Bay on Oct. 22 and 23, the show will feature international artistes such as DJ Snake, Slushii, R3HAB, Kaskade, DJ duo Yellow Claw and DJ MORTEN.

How to participate?

To participate, simply spend more than S$120 on any Red Bull products or bundles on Cellarbration’s website. Note that the campaign is only applicable for online Cellarbration orders.

Each ticket entitles you to a free welcome drink at the festival.

Winners will be announced on Cellarbration’s Instagram page on Oct. 19.

Find out more here.

Good luck!

Top image via Kaskade/Facebook & DJ Snake/Twitter

This sponsored piece that’s brought to you by Cellarbration makes the writer want to play some sick EDM beats.