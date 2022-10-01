My mother taught me, her adult daughter, how to grocery shop like a pro for the first time

Though I'm squarely into my 20s already, I’ve realised that there are a number of things I have yet to figure out.

I have made good progress on some things like getting a credit card, paying my taxes, and scheduling my own health check-ups.

But there’s one thing I’ve yet to fully get a grasp on, and yes, if you’ve read the headline, that is to learn how to grocery shop properly.

Now don’t get me wrong, I know how to throw things in my basket and walk out of the supermarket like any other functioning human.

But when it comes to choosing fresh produce, or the kinds of household cleaning products to buy, I have to admit that I’m at a loss.

Now with inflation threatening to increase costs of living, I cannot indiscriminately toss whatever product I see first into my basket.

It’s about time I learnt how to shop in a smarter way.

I decided that the best and closest person I could turn to for some valuable grocery shopping advice would be my mother, who is an expert in stretching the family budget.

One afternoon, I brought my mother along for a grocery shopping trip to Giant, and these were some of the tips she shared with me:

If possible, buy in bulk

My mother said that buying items in bulk can help you save money.

She said she would often look out for value packs, or bigger versions of a product, especially if it’s something she uses often.

We saw that a set of three bottles of Lifebuoy’s antibacterial hand wash was going for S$5. My mum told me this was a good example of what to look out for.

She said that buying in bulk would apply to items like soaps and detergents, as these items, unlike perishables, can be kept for a long time without going bad or expiring too soon.

We also chanced upon items like the Fab Detergent 4.5 - 4.9L at S$9.65, which came in a large pack that would last our family quite some time.

We also added the Darlie Fresh 'N Brite Toothpaste for S$4, as it came with two 140g tubes of toothpaste.

We also noticed that the items were all part of Giant’s Lower Prices That Last campaign, and were easily identifiable by the finger-heart icon at the Giant stores.

How to choose the right fish, fruits and veggies

My mother said that when it comes to choosing fruits and vegetables, it is important to first know what you will be using them for, as this would tell you what to look out for.

For instance, if you are planning to cook sweet potatoes in a soup or in a porridge, you should choose smaller ones, as these will cook a lot quicker than if you were to choose a large one.

Something not too thick, and without large cuts or bruises would be a good pick, she said.

When it came to buying fish, my mum said there were some things to look out for to make sure you choose a good one.

First, you should check if the fish’s gills are red or dark pink. This indicates if the fish is still fresh, and hasn’t been sitting out for too long.

She said that she would also gently press on the fish’s flesh (with a glove or plastic bag), to check if it bounces back to its original shape.

The fish should feel firm - if not, this may mean that it has gone stale.

You should also be wary if the fish gives off a foul smell, as this could mean that it has started to rot.

We also saw a variety of leafy vegetables on sale at three packets for S$2.

My mother shared that a good choice of leafy veg would be one with leaves that are not limp, yellow, or with large holes.

She said to look for vibrant green leaves and firm stems.

For apples, she said to avoid those that have large marks, like bruises and cuts, on them.

And that typically, apples with a brighter colour tend to be a bit sweeter.

She said this would widely apply to most fruits.

Healthier options

And of course, no day out with my mother would be complete without her reminding me to eat healthy.

When we were at Giant, I was surprised to see that my favourite oat milk brand, Oatside, was sold there, and also as part of their Lower Prices That Last campaign.

My mother has the habit of checking every label before purchasing something, and thankfully this oat milk passed her test – as it has no preservatives, colouring, or artificial flavours.

Looking for good deals

My mother will also keep a lookout on good deals, and will use this opportunity to stock up on items that she typically uses.

We saw that New Moon’s Premium Oyster Sauce (510g), which is typically priced at S$4.20, was selling at S$3.20.

We also saw that Tiger’s Light Soy Sauce (640ml), which typically goes for S$2, was priced at S$1.60.

To further stretch that dollar, my mother said she would consider buying items from house brands, as items from this range are typically cheaper, while still maintaining good quality.

We saw that Giant’s house brand, Meadows, stocks all kinds of common household items, all at very economical prices.

For instance, their 1-litre chicken broth is priced at S$3.05, which was much cheaper than all other options.

Meadows also has staples like rice. We found a 5kg bag of Thai Hom Mali rice at just S$12.50.

Other essentials like tissue paper were very affordable too.

We saw that Meadows Home’s 3ply Softpack tissues, which had four packets of 100 sheets each, was going for S$3.45.

And of course, no trip to Giant would be complete without getting a S$1 packet of Meadows potato chips, which my mum and I shared on the way home.

Consistent prices despite inflation

I was surprised to see that so many essential household grocery items were part of Giant’s Lower Prices That Last range.

Since launching in 2020, Giant’s Lower Prices That Last range has been supporting customers with the same low prices for their everyday essentials.

The items in the Lower Prices That Last range will be held at a lower price for a minimum of six months, and three months for fresh produce.

This came as a relief to me, as these prices will be priced consistently, despite rising inflation in recent months.

Giant also has a Senior Citizen’s Special, where seniors aged 60 and above will get 3 per cent off their bill every Monday to Friday.

This could mean even more savings when you visit the supermarket with your grandparents.

All photos by Low Jia Ying and Giant.