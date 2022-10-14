I joined my colleague & his family on a mission to ‘Save Aquatic Animals’. Here’s what happened.

If there’s something (most) kids love, it’s fun, games and anything interactive.

So when I found out that HarbourFront Centre would be hosting a series of sustainability-themed activities filled with fun and exciting missions for children, I quickly informed just about every colleague I knew who had a kid.

Many were excited but due to conflicting schedules, only one colleague and his family could make it for this mission that promised to “nurture every child into a future-ready global citizen and a responsible steward of our earth”.

Fight the Deadliest Monster with Pedro

“Fight the Deadliest Monster with Pedro” is a series of activities happening from now to Oct. 30 at HarbourFront Centre.

In this mission, Pedro the Sea Lion’s friends are in trouble as Plastic Trash, the Deadliest Monster, is polluting the waters and destroying their home.

Kids have to join Pedro as Ranger Buddies to discover the journey of trash and find out how they can do their part to help save aquatic animals from danger.

Through these activities, parents and children aged 4 to 10 years of age will have the opportunity to:

Understand what causes water pollution and its impact on aquatic wildlife

Understand the 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) as the easiest way to make a difference

Redeem a pin after completing all missions

Take home a colouring poster to be reminded to practice the 3Rs

Complete the home mission on aquatic conservation

Here’s how our experience went.

Mission Activity 1: Journey of Trash

In mission activity one, my colleague Josiah, his wife Tricia, and son Tyler got to learn about how our use of plastics ends up in the ocean, polluting our natural environment and harming aquatic wildlife.

Quite the visual spectacle, this section of HarbourFront Centre had been fashioned into a ‘trash monster’ dome and decked inside and out with nets, plastic bags, and other plastic-themed decorations.

Tricia thought this station was very interesting as she felt like she was in the belly of a sea animal.

Familiar items that were used to create the monster also reminded her how much plastic is used in our daily living.

On the other hand, Tyler learnt that littering is bad because it makes animals sick.

Mission Activity 2: Reduce Waste

In mission activity two, the family had to flip a series of daily household items to find out the alternatives they could use to reduce single-use plastics.

Always up for fun, all three couldn’t wait to embark on this new and unique experience.

Once Josiah kick-started the activity, the epic adventure began and Tyler was enthralled.

Besides this, mission activity two also included a screen that showed educational facts which Josiah, Tricia and Tyler all thoroughly enjoyed.

Mission Activity 3: Wall of Reuse (Reuse)

Mission activity three entailed Josiah and his family having to figure out which items can be reused from a sponge pit and pinning them onto a wall.

Josiah was impressed by mission activity four’s interactive nature, especially in this day and age where kids get easily distracted by digital devices and become closed off in their own world.

This activity also served as good bonding time for his family and expanded his kid’s worldview.

Mission Activity 4: Sort the Trash (Recycle)

Moving along, the family then had to help Pedro sort out items that could be recycled in an interactive digital game.

By tapping arrows on the screen, Tyler guided the recycling bin to collect as many items as possible within the time limit.

He showed great interest at this station and asked Josiah if he could play the digital game twice.

Josiah thought the gamification helped Tyler see what was worth recycling and what shouldn’t be recycled.

Mission Activity 5: Spot Pedro’s Friends

Finally, mission activity five.

After defeating the deadliest monster, Josiah and his family got to peek through a pair of goggles to spot Pedro’s friends thanking them for saving aquatic wildlife.

At the end of their mission, they even got to redeem a physical reward pin at the customer service counter.

To redeem this pin, all you need to do is:

Become a Ranger Buddies member

Complete each station

Nice.

Other key activities

Besides the Ranger Buddies programme, there are other key activities to look forward to at HarbourFront Centre from now to Oct. 30 as well.

Friends of Marine Park

For starters, an NParks volunteer group, the Friends of Marine Park, have been invited to the on-ground activation and will be giving a series of talks about marine wildlife related careers and native marine wildlife.

Sign up for a beach clean up programme in November at the booth.

Activity area

There will also be an activity area that is divided into two sections:

11am to 8pm daily - At the end of their mission, children can take home a colouring sheet that serves as a reminder for them to Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle 2pm and 3pm on Oct. 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 - with a spending of S$50 (terms and conditions apply), children learn how to make clay animals like crabs, turtles and sea lions to bring home as a collection and as a reminder to reduce, reuse and recycle

The colouring activity was Tyler’s favourite activity of the night as it was something he could bring home and chat to Josiah and Tricia about.

