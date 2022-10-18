50% off premium brand mattresses, sofas & more at Four Star’s BrandFest sale from Oct. 20 to 24, 2022

From Oct. 20 to 24, Four Star will be holding its BrandFest sale.

During these five days, there will be a wide range of premium brand mattresses, sofas and more going at half price.

Here’s what you you can expect at the sale:

Four Star Premium Label Mattress

Shoppers can choose from a variety of Premium Label Mattresses such as:

Detense Arcticsilk

Chiro+

Tencel

Mattress prices start from:

S$299 for Single and Super Single size

S$399 for Queen size

S$499 for King size

Detense Arcticsilk

Detense ArcticSilk® Advanze Aire FlexTM mattresses retain silk-feel ArcticSilk® eco-fibre fabrics that feel cool and soft to the touch.

Combined with the all-new Japanese Advanze Aire FlexTM technology, this mattress provides superior air-flow which ventilates and disperses heat fast.

It is also high in rebound, breathability, elasticity and durability, passing a stringent test by the Japanese Industrial Standard Committee’s test for compression.

Chiro+

Four Star’s Chiro+ Series range is specifically designed to support one’s posture and care for one’s back.

The construction, durability and firmness of the mattress provides optimal spinal support.

Tencel

Tencel mattresses are made with soft, breathable and environmentally friendly Tencel fabric, with latex and memory foam.

It is also suitable for sensitive skin.

Beds

Besides mattresses, be sure to check out Four Star’s variety of beds.

Platform Storage Bed (from S$199)

Storage Bed (from S$199)

Kids Pull Out Bed (from S$199)

Sofa Bed (from S$199)

Signature Sofas

There will also be a variety of sofas to look forward to.

Four Star’s Signature Sofas are made of genuine, top grain, Mastrotto Italian thick leather.

They come in more than 50 colours, are easy to configure and have an adjustable headrest.

They also have a five year warranty.

1 Seater Recliner Sofa (from S$299)

3 Seater Fabric Sofa (from S$399)

3 Seater Leather Sofa (from S$899)

Other Furniture

Other furniture shoppers can expect include:

Dining sets

Customised wardrobes

Coffee tables

TV consoles

Dining set (from S$499)

Customised Wardrobe (from S$399)

Four Star’s wardrobes come with size customisation and ceiling height conceal retrofitting.

They are also anti-cockroaches and fire retardant (selected models).

Coffee Table (from S$299)

TV Console (from S$399)

Event Exclusives

Besides this, Four Star will also be offering a slew of event exclusives.

Customers who shop during the sale period can enjoy the following:

​Epitex pillow, bolster, bed sheet from S$10

Free delivery with any purchase of mattress, bed frame or sofa

Free extended warranty for sofa – up to five years + one additional year

There will also be free gifts with the following minimum purchases:

S$3,000 (Mattress Protector, Tencel Chiro Pillow)

S$4,000 (Air Purifier, Tencel Chiro Pillow)

S$5,000 (Air Fryer, Tencel Chiro Pillow)

Modes of Payment Accepted

Four Star BrandFest 2022

Address: Four Star Flagship Store, 44 Kallang Place, Four Star Building, Level 1 and 2, Singapore 339172

Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

