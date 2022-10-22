6 reasons why you should get an iPhone 13 instead of iPhone 14

When the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro were announced, a joke about people selling their kidneys to buy the new phones circulated online.

The Thai Red Cross became so concerned that they put out a notice urging against such acts, condemning the joke as “unethical” and “inappropriate”.

Nowadays, it does feel like getting a new iPhone will break the bank.

The latest iPhone 14, with the smallest storage option, will set you back S$1,299.

I recall spending months convincing myself that it was the right financial decision to upgrade to a new iPhone after my iPhone 7 made it clear its time was almost up.

I looked at my bank balance and assured myself a new phone will serve me just as many years.

“The cost will be diffused”, I thought.

“The new hardware, like camera upgrades, will be put to good use”, I mused.

Eventually, I bit the bullet and ordered the new phone.

It remains to be seen if I will financially recover from this.

As it turns out, there is a way to get all the hardware improvements from the new iPhones, and still be financially responsible.

Buy an iPhone 13 instead

The way to do that is simple – buy an iPhone 13 instead of the latest iPhone 14.

In many ways, the two phone models are similar.

Here’s how:

1) Similar camera capabilities

Between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, there are marginal differences in camera capabilities.

Sure, the iPhone 14 promises an “advanced dual-camera system” and a “photonic engine for incredible detail and colour”.

It also comes with action mode – Apple’s new image stabilisation feature for videography which recreates the effect of using a gimbal.

However, not everyone is planning to shoot the latest blockbuster action film on their phones.

Both models come equipped with the 12-megapixels camera and two-times optical zoom.

These should be sufficient for the everyday photographer who needs a handy tool to snap photographs or selfies for keepsake.

2) 6.1 inch retina display on both models

Will Netflix or YouTube videos look better on the new iPhone 14 than an iPhone 13?

Well, things will probably look the same.

Both models come with a 6.1 inch retina display.

For the more technically-inclined folks, the displays on both models also seem to match up in all other aspects too:

3) Similar processing power

The iPhone 13 and 14 are both packed with the same A15 bionic chip.

The difference is that in the iPhone 14, there is a “5-core GPU” as opposed to a “4-core GPU” in the iPhone 13.

Unless you intend to run graphic intensive software on your device, that one-core difference is unlikely to matter if you are just browsing your social media feed.

If you, like me, have no idea what they mean, it is even more likely that it is something you do not need.

4) Same storage space options

Both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 come with the same three storage options: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

Whether you gobble up storage space fast or keep things lean, both models offer you the same choices.

5) Looks the same too

The two models look almost like mirror images of each other:

Both are made of “aerospace-grade aluminum” and constructed with Ceramic Shield glass.

The only difference is the colourways on offer between the two models.

6) All of the hardware perks of the iPhone 14 but cheaper

If you are thinking about getting the iPhone 14 to get a taste of nifty new software features like the dynamic island, there is bad news.

Apple’s new dynamic island will only be featured on the Pro models.

The iPhone 14 retains the same display cut-out at the top of the screen instead of the new pill-shaped ones which the iPhone 14 Pro models are equipped with.

In other words, no dynamic island for the iPhone 14.

Some might argue that with the iPhone 13 you will miss out on an improved battery life, but dare I say that one hour is not a consequential difference.

One of the longest non-stop flights in the world is from Singapore to New York, and the estimated flight time is around 18 hours and 50 minutes.

The iPhone 13 will last almost the entire flight even if you decide to binge-watch Netflix shows offline on your phone throughout the flight.

Other features missing from the iPhone 13 include crash detection or emergency SOS via satellite.

However, in the dense city of Singapore, help is more than likely to be close by if you get in trouble.

Safe to say, you will not miss much with the iPhone 13.

In fact, you will walk away with almost all the latest hardware as well as S$150 in savings.

The iPhone 14 at 128GB retails at S$1,299.

Its predecessor, for the same storage space, retails at S$1,149.

Save even more with CompAsia

If you want to save even more, get a pre-loved iPhone 13.

CompAsia is now selling the pre-loved iPhone 13 at just S$919.

This more than doubles your cost-savings without sacrificing on the hardware upgrades.

CompAsia assures you that cosmetically, the phone will be in excellent condition with minimal defects like scratches.

However, apprehensions about getting used phones will understandably linger, particularly about the hardware conditions like battery health.

After all, who wants to get a new phone only to find out that the battery life has deteriorated so much that you have to charge it ever so often?

The good news is, CompAsia carries out a 32-step quality check process on the phones they sell.

This includes a check on things like battery health to ensure that it carries no less than 80 per cent of the original capacity.

They also offer a complimentary three-month warranty on your purchase.

If you are still concerned, you can also extend that warranty for another two years for about S$80.

Even with the add-on, your iPhone 13 will be cheaper than getting a brand new set, and even cheaper than getting an iPhone 14.

CompAsia also has pre-loved MacBooks for those looking for a new laptop.

Not an Apple fan? No worries.

The iPhone 13 is just one of the many offerings at CompAsia.

For the android fans, CompAsia also has pre-loved devices from Samsung and other brands for sale.

